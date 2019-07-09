G2 Names Modus a Leader in Sales Enablement Tools

Modus one of the companies to receive top rating in G2 Grid® Report

G2, a review platform that helps businesses make technology purchasing decisions, named Minneapolis-based Modus as a Leader in its Summer 2019 G2 Grid® Report on Sales Enablement Tools. This is the top rating a company can receive and signifies high marks in overall customer satisfaction, setup and support, based on reviews gathered from the G2 user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To qualify for inclusion in the sales enablement category, G2 evaluates products based on how well they act as a repository of marketing content for use by sales representatives, track prospect and customer engagement on content and sales pitches, allow users to upload a variety of collateral or build content directly within the tool and assist in the preparedness of salespersons during presentations or pitches by having easy access to relevant marketing content.

Modus is a sales enablement platform that empowers dealers, distributors, and field sales success by ensuring predictable access to the most effective sales content for any selling situation. The fully customizable mobile app also enables marketing teams to create, manage, and track the performance of this content within a single interface, allowing for greater insights into content effectiveness, better investment prioritization, and significantly reduced production costs.

“We allow sales reps to thrive in face-to-face interactions, which are the most critical moments of the customer journey,” said Orrin Broberg, Modus President & CEO. “More than 120,000 sales and marketing professionals already benefit from the decision their leadership teams have made to transform their sales distribution channels with Modus. We’re honored to be recognized by the G2 Grid® Report and named a Leader on this important list of sales enablement tools.”

The G2 review platform leverages more than 650,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. According to G2, this model brings transparency to B2B buying, which changes the way decisions are made.

For more information, visit www.gomodus.com

About Modus, Inc.

Modus, the leader in digital sales enablement, empowers sales teams to thrive in the most critical moments of the buyer's journey: face-to-face interactions. The Modus platform is a mobile, AI-powered content management solution that provides predictable access to the most impactful collateral, simplifies the creation of interactive content, automates lead capture and follow-up workstreams, and provides clear visibility into content and trade show ROI. Founded in 2013, Modus is used by more than 120,000 sales and marketing professionals and has digitally transformed the sales distribution channels of world-class brands including AT&T, Caterpillar, Toro, Graco, Bobcat, UnitedHealthcare, and Philips. Learn more at www.gomodus.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005640/en/