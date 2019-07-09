Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

G2 Names Modus a Leader in Sales Enablement Tools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 10:54am EDT

Modus one of the companies to receive top rating in G2 Grid® Report

G2, a review platform that helps businesses make technology purchasing decisions, named Minneapolis-based Modus as a Leader in its Summer 2019 G2 Grid® Report on Sales Enablement Tools. This is the top rating a company can receive and signifies high marks in overall customer satisfaction, setup and support, based on reviews gathered from the G2 user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To qualify for inclusion in the sales enablement category, G2 evaluates products based on how well they act as a repository of marketing content for use by sales representatives, track prospect and customer engagement on content and sales pitches, allow users to upload a variety of collateral or build content directly within the tool and assist in the preparedness of salespersons during presentations or pitches by having easy access to relevant marketing content.

Modus is a sales enablement platform that empowers dealers, distributors, and field sales success by ensuring predictable access to the most effective sales content for any selling situation. The fully customizable mobile app also enables marketing teams to create, manage, and track the performance of this content within a single interface, allowing for greater insights into content effectiveness, better investment prioritization, and significantly reduced production costs.

“We allow sales reps to thrive in face-to-face interactions, which are the most critical moments of the customer journey,” said Orrin Broberg, Modus President & CEO. “More than 120,000 sales and marketing professionals already benefit from the decision their leadership teams have made to transform their sales distribution channels with Modus. We’re honored to be recognized by the G2 Grid® Report and named a Leader on this important list of sales enablement tools.”

The G2 review platform leverages more than 650,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. According to G2, this model brings transparency to B2B buying, which changes the way decisions are made.

For more information, visit www.gomodus.com

About Modus, Inc.
Modus, the leader in digital sales enablement, empowers sales teams to thrive in the most critical moments of the buyer's journey: face-to-face interactions. The Modus platform is a mobile, AI-powered content management solution that provides predictable access to the most impactful collateral, simplifies the creation of interactive content, automates lead capture and follow-up workstreams, and provides clear visibility into content and trade show ROI. Founded in 2013, Modus is used by more than 120,000 sales and marketing professionals and has digitally transformed the sales distribution channels of world-class brands including AT&T, Caterpillar, Toro, Graco, Bobcat, UnitedHealthcare, and Philips. Learn more at www.gomodus.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
11:14aMajor shareholder announcement - Kaupskil ehf.
GL
11:14aBERNINA of America Announces Partnership With Rethreaded
GL
11:13aROYAL KPN : From tomorrow, watch HD-quality TV via Digitenne from KPN throughout the Netherlands
PU
11:13aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Six Senses signs Loire Valley resort developement in the 'Garden of France'
PU
11:13aCISCO : Sea Turtle Keeps on Swimming
PU
11:13aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : signs up to the Workforce Disclosure Initiative WDI
PU
11:13aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Cimtas Pipe is proud to exceed “10 Million Safe Hours“!
PU
11:13aEARTH NETWORKS : Releases 2019 Mid-Year Lightning Report
BU
11:13aINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Launches Study on Global Engineering Services Market
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About