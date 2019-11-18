G2 Recognizes Hexnode as a High Performer and Momentum Leader of Fall 2019 in The EMM, MDM and MAM Category

Hexnode, the award-winning UEM solution, has been recognized as a High performer and Momentum Leader in the EMM, MDM and MAM category by G2, a top peer-to-peer software review site/marketplace for every business. Hexnode has also been awarded the Best Support and Fastest implementation badges for the Mobile Application Management (MAM) category.

The MDM market has been subjected to huge changes in recent years. With the adoption of cloud technology, variety of mobile endpoints started showing up at the workplace, and the corporates needed a solution that could manage everything under one roof. Hexnode is one of the leading names in the UEM market that offers the simplest solution for managing corporate endpoints. The G2 Crowd’s recognition of Hexnode as a Momentum Leader is purely based on the social, web, employee, and review data that G2 has deemed influential in a company’s momentum.

Hexnode is famous for its easy to use interface and vibrant customer support. The product features the best solution for enterprise device management that is cost-effective and user-friendly. G2 Crowd is a customer review platform that echoes the real voice of customers. It helps potential customers and solution-seekers to identify the best option in the market and have direct opinions from the product's user base.

About the company

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and Security solutions. Hexnode MDM, the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo has been helping organizations in 100+ countries stay agile and competitive in an increasingly mobile world. Mitsogo’s array of endpoint visibility and control solutions have secured more than ten million devices deployed around the globe. From SMBs to Fortune 500s, enterprises of all sizes have leveraged Mitsogo’s prowess in Device management to drive business productivity and compliance. With both cloud and on-premise hosting options to choose from, Mitsogo’s solutions adapt to the most complex of business environments.

