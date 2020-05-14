G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting - Statement

Extraordinary G20 Digital Economy

Ministerial Meeting

Virtual meeting, April 30, 2020

COVID-19 Response Statement

We, the G20 Ministers responsible for the digital economy, emphasize the promising role of digital technologies and relevant digital policies to strengthen and accelerate our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to enhance our ability to prevent and mitigate future crises. We will work together to deliver on the commitment to leverage digital technologies made at the G20 Leaders' Extraordinary Summit on March 26.

1. Communication infrastructure and network connectivity

Given the unprecedented near-term importance of access to Internet connectivity, we will work together on an urgent basis with the private sector and business entities, in particular with telecommunications and Internet service providers, and civil society, to maximize inclusive, secure, and affordable connectivity, especially in underserved areas and for vulnerable people. In addition, we underscore the importance of keeping telecommunication networks and digital infrastructure, in particular in health provider and research environments, robust, secure, accessible, and resilient. Furthermore, digital capacities should be expanded, in particular by increasing broadband connectivity using fixed, mobile, and satellite technologies and by exploring non-traditional means of connectivity, such as community networks. We recognize the importance of working with telecommunication providers to ensure the proper functioning of these critical networks, particularly in times of crises.

2. Exchange of data in a secure manner

Acknowledging the uncertainty associated with COVID-19 and the power of data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate pattern recognition and enable evidence-basedpolicy-making, we encourage collaboration to collect, pool, process, and share reliable and accurate non-personal information that can contribute to the monitoring, understanding, and prevention of the further spread of COVID-19 as well as other infectious diseases. COVID-19-related data should be collected and processed in an ethical, transparent, safe, interoperable, and secure manner that protects the privacy and data security of individuals, in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005, and national laws and regulations. We acknowledge the need to ensure that potential biases in the data or algorithms are appropriately addressed.

3. Research and development of digital technologies for health

We recognize the potential of digital technologies, including AI, to contribute to the fight against and prevention of pandemics by accelerating development of potential diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines, playing a critical role in diagnosis, supporting health professionals, monitoring of patients' vital signs remotely or in the hospital, facilitating remote care through virtual care and telemedicine, optimizing hospital logistics and operations, and providing information to the public via chatbots. We commit to use all digital means at our disposal, including the high-performance computing capacities available to us, to accelerate progress in developing, manufacturing, and deploying drug therapies and vaccines. We welcome increased investment in AI research and the expanded use of diverse computing infrastructures, including high-performance and cloud computing applications, to realize this vast potential. We support that the research and deployment of digital health technologies are evidence-based and human-centric, including respecting privacy. We support research on technologies to help individuals, notably health workers, families, and communities, and to support outbreak responses.

4. Use of digital technologies and solutions

Given the extreme importance and urgency of slowing down the spread of COVID-19, we will endeavor to work collaboratively to leverage digital technologies and solutions to enable individuals

