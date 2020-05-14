G20 Digital Economy Ministers Meeting - Press Release

G20 addressing the role of digital technologies to fight COVID-19
Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2020
The G20 Digital Economy Ministers' Extraordinary Virtual Meeting will be held on April 30, 2020, to discuss the role of digital technologies in facilitating virus research, building business resilience, and safeguarding jobs, lives, and the global economy. Additionally, members will discuss the digitalization of business models during COVID-19.
Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and calendar of events, can be found at www.g20.org
