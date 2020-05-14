G20 Digital Economy Task Force Workshop – Press Release

G20 Digital Economy Task Force Tackles Critical Common Challenges

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 5, 2020

The G20 Digital Economy Task Force (DETF) held a virtual workshop today to discuss the "G20 Roadmap Toward a Common Framework for Measuring the Digital Economy" report.

The workshop brought together G20 members, experts from international organizations (IOs), and key stakeholders, including business, to share experiences and challenges in measuring the digital economy to guide policy making.

The DETF reviewed and discussed a suite of fundamental indicators for joint adoption and monitoring of trends in jobs, skills, and growth in the digital economy, aiming to measure these areas as well as the effects on them.

Participants also discussed the policy relevance and statistical feasibility of indicators as part of the report, which. will set out a conceptual framework for the measurement of the digital economy and identify areas of work for future actions.

The DETF further encouraged the distribution of digital tools and the role of the digital economy in promoting jobs and development.

