G20 Digital Economy Task Force Workshop – Press Release

05/14/2020 | 10:20am EDT

G20 Digital Economy Task Force Tackles Critical Common Challenges

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 5, 2020

The G20 Digital Economy Task Force (DETF) held a virtual workshop today to discuss the "G20 Roadmap Toward a Common Framework for Measuring the Digital Economy" report.

The workshop brought together G20 members, experts from international organizations (IOs), and key stakeholders, including business, to share experiences and challenges in measuring the digital economy to guide policy making.

The DETF reviewed and discussed a suite of fundamental indicators for joint adoption and monitoring of trends in jobs, skills, and growth in the digital economy, aiming to measure these areas as well as the effects on them.

Participants also discussed the policy relevance and statistical feasibility of indicators as part of the report, which. will set out a conceptual framework for the measurement of the digital economy and identify areas of work for future actions.

The DETF further encouraged the distribution of digital tools and the role of the digital economy in promoting jobs and development.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org

Media Enquiries:

G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

+966 11 829 6129

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 14:19:07 UTC
