G20 Employment Ministers Meeting – Press Release

G20 Employment Ministers Plan to Meet to Address COVID 19 Impact on Labor Market

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 17, 2020

The G20 Employment Ministers Meeting will be held on 23 April 2020, with the objective to alleviate the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on labor markets.

The meeting will focus on the way forward to for better enhancement and coordination of labor policies to ensure stable and protected labor markets.

