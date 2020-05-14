G20 Trade & Investment Working Group Meeting - Press Release

G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meet to Implement the Trade Ministers' Mandate on COVID-19

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 22, 2020

The Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) held an extraordinary virtual meeting today to discuss and identify short- and long-term actions that could help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on trade, investment, and global supply chains.

As tasked by G20 Trade and Investment Ministers at their meeting on March 30, 2020, the TIWG addressed the priorities identified by ministers and discussed additional proposed actions for combating the pandemic and alleviating its human and economic impacts on trade and investment.

The meeting focused on developing recommended actions to ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies and equipment, and critical agricultural products across borders. Participants also addressed longer-term actions to support the multilateral trading system, building resilience in global supply chains, and strengthening international investment in order to expedite economic recovery from the pandemic.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org

Media Enquiries: G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa+966 11 829 6129