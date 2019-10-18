Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

G20 agrees stablecoins give rise to 'serious' risks - press release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

Group of 20 finance leaders agreed that global stablecoins give rise to a set of "serious" public policy and regulatory risks, a press release from Japan, the group's chair, showed on Friday.

The G20 also called on the International Monetary Fund to examine the macro-economic implications, including monetary sovereignty issues in its member countries, from the possible spread of global stablecoins, the press release showed.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pWall Street pressured by J&J, Boeing; growth worries linger
RE
01:45pBoeing 2016 internal messages suggest employees may have misled FAA on 737 MAX - sources
RE
01:44pBOEING 2016 INTERNAL MESSAGES SUGGEST EMPLOYEES MAY HAVE MISLED FAA ON 737 MAX : sources
RE
01:36pOil falls as China economic concerns outweigh rising refinery runs
RE
01:36pMARK HURD : Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
RE
01:34pTrump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November
RE
01:33pOil falls as China economic concerns outweigh rising refinery runs
RE
01:31pG20 agrees stablecoins give rise to 'serious' risks - press release
RE
01:26pCEB COUNCIL OF EUROPE DEVELOPMENT BANK : The CEB contributes to the advancement of a new vision for education in Seine-Saint-Denis, France
PU
01:26pATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA : Federal Reversal on Fair Housing Regulations Will Make American Communities More Vulnerable to Segregation and Inequality
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
2RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
3UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million
5SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group