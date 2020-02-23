Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

G20 finance heads wrap up meeting overshadowed by virus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 10:05am EST
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan speaks during a media conference with Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey, in Riyadh

Finance leaders of the world's top 20 economies wrapped up their two-day meeting on Sunday that was dominated by growing concern over the widening fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank heads faced a sober presentation by the International Monetary Fund, which predicted the epidemic would shave 0.1 percentage point off global growth.

As the delegates wrapped up their meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying that Beijing will step up policy adjustments to help cushion the blow on the economy from the outbreak.

"The outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia will inevitably have a relatively big impact on the economy and society," Xi said, adding the impact would be short-term and controllable.

China was represented at the G20 meeting by its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as senior officials stayed away due to the growing crisis over the virus.

The epidemic, which originated in China has since spread to nearly 30 countries and territories.

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday, while a third passenger from a virus-infected cruise ship in Japan died.

"In our current baseline scenario, announced policies are implemented and China's economy would return to normal in the second quarter. As a result, the impact on the world economy would be relatively minor and short-lived," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Saturday.

"But we are also looking at more dire scenarios where the spread of the virus continues for longer and more globally, and the growth consequences are more protracted," she added.

In a draft G20 communique seen by Reuters, the finance leaders clung to their upbeat projection of a modest pick-up in global growth despite the outbreak.

The latest version gives less prominence than an earlier version to the outbreak as a growth risk, saying only that the G20 would "... enhance global risk monitoring, including the recent outbreak of COVID-19", the medical name for the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

By Andrea Shalal and Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:42aG20 finance heads see modest growth pickup, to monitor coronavirus
RE
10:28aEXCLUSIVE : If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finance minister says
RE
10:12aAs Teck oil sands mine hopes for okay from Canada's Trudeau, 20 other projects on hold
RE
10:05aG20 finance heads wrap up meeting overshadowed by virus outbreak
RE
10:03aBanned Thai opposition party says junta helped 1MDB cover-up
RE
10:01aFrance should make more of the goods it needs as epidemic shows risk - finance minister
RE
09:57aClimate change gets first mention in G20 finance communique of Trump era - sources
RE
07:45aShifting sands of inflation unsettle top bankers at Riyadh G20 meeting
RE
07:15aSwiss Franc Climbs Against Euro, Leaving Central Bank in Bind
DJ
06:11aNAGUIB SAWIRIS : Sawiris in talks to buy 51% stake in Egypt state-owned mining firm
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : India clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state
2TURBOTAX MAKER INTUIT NEARS AGREEMENT TO BUY CREDIT KARMA FOR $7 BILLION: WSJ
3UK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : in Holocaust row about 'Hunters' series, anti-Semitic books
5ECHOSTAR CORPORATION : Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group