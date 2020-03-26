Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

G20 leaders weigh supply chains, worker protections - White House adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 01:32pm EDT
Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the news media

The leaders of the G20 nations on Thursday discussed ways to try to have minimal disruption to global supply chains and how to protect workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said.

"It was a very good conversation," Conway told reporters at the White House following the leaders' call earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59pTen of millions face losing jobs in escalating coronavirus crisis
RE
01:56pDAIMLER IN TALKS FOR 10 BILLION EURO CREDIT LINE : Bloomberg
RE
01:55pWHO chief urges G20 to boost production of protective gear against virus
RE
01:53pIEA says global oil demand could drop 20% as three billion people in lockdown
RE
01:46pHighlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:38pWall St. rallies for third day as job losses stir talk of more stimulus
RE
01:37pPelosi expects bipartisan House vote for $2 trillion coronavirus bill Friday
RE
01:37pWhat's in the $2.2 trillion Senate coronavirus rescue package
RE
01:35pOil falls more than $1 as crimped demand outweighs stimulus hopes
RE
01:34pSenate passes $2 trillion bill for 'strange and evil' coronavirus crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group