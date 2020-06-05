G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : Contributes Over $21 Billion to Fight COVID-19 – Press Release

G20 Contributes Over $21 billion to Fight COVID-19

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 6, 2020

G20 members and invited countries have contributed more than US$21 billion to fight COVID-19 and, with a spirit of solidarity, have shown they will spare no effort to protect lives and the most vulnerable.

During the Extraordinary G20 Leaders' Summit convened by the Saudi G20 Presidency in March 26, 2020, the G20 Leaders made a decisive commitment to fight the pandemic and called for a provision of immediate resources.

The G20 has been leading the global response and international collaboration in the fight against the pandemic. This extraordinary determination and tireless work has mobilized resources to bridge the immediate health financing gap, which was estimated to be a minimum of $8 billion by the Global Pandemic Monitoring Board.

The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, G20 members and invited countries have pledged over US$21 billion to support funding in global health.

These pledges will be directed towards diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, and research and development for the benefit of all. Contributions support national, regional, and global emergency and preparedness response. G20 members and invited countries have also significantly invested in humanitarian efforts and strengthening health systems in low-income countries.

The Saudi G20 Presidency is calling on the global community to continue efforts and work collaboratively in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking to the future, the right investments must be made so we are better prepared and avoid the overwhelming health, social and economic costs associated with a global pandemic.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org

