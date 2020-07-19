G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : Digital Economy Ministers Meeting - Press Release

G20 Digital Economy Ministers Meet to Examine Digital Technologies that Ensure Future Preparedness

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 19, 2020

G20 Digital Economy Ministers will hold a ministerial meeting under the Saudi G20 Presidency on July 22-23, 2020 to continue discussions on digital technologies that can prepare the world for recovery and ensure stronger resilience against future crises.

The Ministers will also discuss human-centered artificial intelligence and smart cities, data flows, security in the digital economy, the measurement of the digital economy, and global connectivity.

Mr. Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, Chairman of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, will be expected to hold a press conference after the meeting concludes to highlight its outcomes, including the Digital Economy agenda on the Leaders' Declaration for the Leaders' Summit in November 2020.

Further details on upcoming meetings, including the Host Year Calendar, is available at www.g20.org.

