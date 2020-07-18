Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting - Communiqué

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Communiqué

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

  1. Global economic activity is expected to contract sharply in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated disruptions in supply and demand. While the outlook remains highly uncertain and is subject to elevated downside risks, global economic activity is expected to recover going forward as our economies gradually reopen and the impacts of our significant policy actions materialize. We are determined to continue to use all available policy tools to safeguard people's lives, jobs and incomes, support global economic recovery, and enhance the resilience of the financial system, while safeguarding against downside risks.
  2. We are taking immediate and exceptional measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its intertwined health, social and economic impacts, including through the implementation of unprecedented fiscal, monetary and financial stability actions while ensuring that the International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and relevant international organizations can provide critical support to emerging, developing and low-income countries. The global landscape continues to be rapidly transformed by economic, social, environmental, technological and demographic changes. Working together, we will continue, and strengthen as necessary, these efforts to support a fast and robust recovery to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth, while making the most of current transformations in shaping the recovery, in a way consistent with our pre-crisis agenda. Fiscal and monetary policies will continue operating in a complementary way for as long as required. Monetary policy continues to support economic activity and ensure price stability, consistent with central banks' mandates. We will continue to facilitate international trade, investment and to build resilience of supply chains to support growth, productivity, innovation, job creation and development. We will continue to take joint action to strengthen international cooperation and frameworks.
  3. The G20 Action Plan, endorsed at our meeting on 15 April 2020, sets out the key principles guiding our response and commitments to specific actions to drive forward international economic cooperation as we navigate this crisis and look ahead to a robust, sustained and inclusive global economic recovery. We have made substantive progress in implementing the G20 Action Plan and we endorse the first G20 Action Plan Progress Report (Annex I), which provides information on monitoring Action Plan commitments, including the progress made and the way forward to support the global economic recovery, while enhancing resilience against future shocks, including pandemics, natural disasters and environmental risks.
  4. We reiterate our agreement that the G20 Action Plan is a living document that will allow us to respond promptly to the evolving health and economic situation. Recognizing that members are in different stages of responding to the crisis and that the global economic outlook continues

1

Communiqué

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

to evolve, further steps are needed. In particular, the third pillar of the G20 Action Plan - returning to strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth once containment measures are lifted - provides the basis to cooperate in support of the global economic recovery. Building on our previous commitments and taking into account discussions at the upcoming joint meeting of G20 Finance and Health Ministers, we task the relevant working groups to develop an updated G20 Action Plan that will be presented to our meeting in October 2020 ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in November 2020. We reaffirm our commitment to regularly review, update, track implementation, and report on the G20 Action Plan.

  1. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need to enhance access to opportunities for all. We will continue our efforts to reduce inequalities, reaffirming our previous commitments to promote inclusive growth. We will also continue to address the disproportionate impact of the crisis on the most vulnerable segments of society. In this context, we endorse the G20 Menu of Policy Options to Enhance Access to Opportunities for All as a valuable set of policy options that can be leveraged to support the immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic and move towards a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive recovery.
  2. We welcome the progress achieved under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). As of 18 July 2020, 42 countries have requested to benefit from the DSSI, amounting to an estimated USD 5.3 billion of 2020 debt service to be deferred. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have proposed a fiscal monitoring framework and a process to strengthen the quality and consistency of debt data and improve debt disclosure. To provide maximum support to DSSI-eligible countries, we will continue to closely coordinate in its implementation. All official bilateral creditors should implement this initiative fully and in a transparent manner. While protecting their current ratings and low cost of funding, Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) are encouraged to go further on their collective efforts in supporting the DSSI, including through providing DSSI-eligible countries with net positive financial flows over the suspension period of the DSSI, and further details on the new money provided to each eligible country. We take note of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) Terms of Reference for Voluntary Private Sector Participation. We note the need for further progress and strongly encourage private creditors to participate in the DSSI on comparable terms when requested by eligible countries. We will consider a possible extension of the DSSI in the second half of 2020, taking into account the development of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the findings of a report from the IMF and WBG on the liquidity needs of eligible countries, which will be submitted to the G20 in advance of our meeting in October 2020. We also look forward to an update on the implementation of IIF's Voluntary Principles for Debt
    Transparency, including on work to identify a data repository.

2

Communiqué

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

  1. We remain determined to act swiftly, individually and collectively, including through IFIs, to safeguard financial stability against short-term risks while strengthening long-term financial resilience and supporting growth, including through promoting sustainable capital flows and developing domestic capital markets. We welcome the High-Level Ministerial Conference held by the G20 and Paris Forum on 8 July 2020 "Tackling the COVID-19 Crisis - Restoring Sustainable Flows of Capital and Robust Financing for Development", whose discussions help inform the work on these issues.
  2. We reiterate our commitment to ensure a stronger global financial safety net with a strong, quota-based, and adequately resourced IMF at its center, and will keep demands on the IMF resources under close review. We welcome the actions taken by the IMF in response to the crisis. We welcome the immediate financial contributions pledged to strengthen the IMF's crisis response capacity to address the critical funding needs of low-income countries and call for more and urgent contributions. We also call on the IMF to explore additional tools that could serve its members' needs as the crisis evolves, drawing on relevant experiences from previous crises.
  3. Infrastructure is a driver of growth and prosperity, is critical to promoting economic recovery and resilience, and can be further enhanced through the use of technology. We endorse the G20 Riyadh InfraTech Agenda, which promotes the use of technology in infrastructure, with the aim of improving investment decisions over the lifecycle, enhancing value for money of infrastructure projects, and promoting quality infrastructure investments for the delivery of better social, economic and environmental outcomes. In line with the G20 Roadmap for Infrastructure as an Asset Class, we welcome the G20/OECD Report on the Collaboration with Institutional Investors and Asset Managers on
    Infrastructure Investment, which reflects investors' view on issues and challenges affecting private investment in infrastructure and presents policy options to address them. We look forward to continuing this work through a structured collaboration in a flexible manner, with the participation of interested MDBs and International Organizations (IOs). We welcome the progress made so far and will advance the work related to the G20 Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment, including through the member-led case study survey and the continued exploration of possible indicators. We recognize the need to better inform infrastructure investment decisions through the ongoing work on access to data.

10. We will continue our cooperation for a globally fair, sustainable, and modern international tax system. We acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the work of addressing the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy. We stress the importance of the G20/OECD Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) to continue advancing the work on a global and

3

Communiqué

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

consensus-based solution with a report on the blueprints for each pillar to be submitted to our next meeting in October 2020. We remain committed to further progress on both pillars to overcome remaining differences and reaffirm our commitment to reach a global and consensus-based solution this year. We welcome the progress made on implementing the internationally agreed tax transparency standards and the progress made on the established automatic exchange of information, as well as its advancement, marked by the agreement on the model reporting rules for digital platforms for interested countries. We welcome the annual BEPS Progress Report of the G20/OECD Inclusive Framework on BEPS. We also welcome the Progress Report of the Platform for Collaboration on Tax and continue our support to developing countries in strengthening their tax capacity to build sustainable tax revenue bases.

11.We reiterate our commitment to the five principles set out in the

Financial Stability Board (FSB)'s report on COVID-19 to the G20 in April 2020, which underpin national and international responses to the COVID- 19 pandemic. We welcome that these responses have been largely in line with, and have reconfirmed commitment to, international standards. We welcome the FSB's update on COVID-19, highlighting financial stability implications and policy measures taken. We ask the FSB to continue monitoring financial sector vulnerabilities, including those related to liquidity, solvency, and pro-cyclicality, with special attention to the situation of non-financial corporates, and coordinating and communicating clearly on regulatory and supervisory measures among its member jurisdictions, IOs and Standard-Setting Bodies (SSBs). We support using the existing flexibility within international regulatory standards, including on the use of capital and liquidity buffers, without compromising on the previously agreed reforms. We will continue to consider how to safeguard the banking sector's loss absorbency and lending capacity, including through our approaches regarding constraints on dividends and share buybacks, taking into account country circumstances. We welcome the FSB plan to carry out, by November 2020, a holistic review of the market conditions that prevailed during March 2020, including the implications by the non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI) sector, drawing on the work by the SSBs. We welcome the public consultation report on the FSB's evaluation of the effects of Too-Big-To-Fail reforms, which highlights the significant benefits of these reforms and the need for further work to address remaining obstacles to resolvability. Mobilizing sustainable finance and strengthening financial inclusion are important for global growth and stability. The FSB is continuing to examine the financial stability implications of climate change. We welcome growing private sector participation and transparency in these areas.

12. The impact of COVID-19 has highlighted that the underlying markets that LIBOR seeks to measure are no longer sufficiently active. We reaffirm the importance of the end-2021 deadline for the transition away from LIBOR.

4

Communiqué

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

We welcome the FSB's assessment of the level of readiness among market participants and authorities, including its recommendations for addressing remaining challenges and supporting the global transition from LIBOR. We ask the FSB, in collaboration with relevant IOs and SSBs, to continue to monitor LIBOR exposures, transition status and progress in implementing the recommendations in its July 2020 Report to the G20.

  1. The pandemic has reaffirmed the need to enhance global cross-border payment arrangements to facilitate lower-cost, faster, more accessible and more transparent payment transactions, including for remittances. We welcome the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures
    (CPMI)'s stage two report, which sets out a comprehensive set of "building blocks" to enhance cross-border payment arrangements by addressing long standing frictions. We look forward to the G20 roadmap to enhance global cross-border payment arrangements to be delivered by the FSB, in coordination with IOs and SSBs, by our meeting in October 2020, which will include practical steps and indicative timeframes needed.
  2. To harness the opportunities from digital technologies to advance financial inclusion, we endorse the G20 High-level Policy Guidelines on Digital Financial Inclusion for Youth, Women, and SMEs prepared by the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI). We welcome the steps taken by the GPFI to complete the final streamlining activities outlined in the "GPFI Work Program and Structure: A Roadmap to 2020", including the Financial Inclusion Action Plan and the Terms of Reference update.
  3. We support the Anti-money laundering (AML)/Counter-terrorist financing (CFT) policy measures detailed in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s report on COVID-19, and we reaffirm our support for the FATF, as the global standard-setting body for preventing and combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing. We reiterate our strong commitment to tackle all sources, techniques and channels of these threats. We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the FATF's global network of regional bodies, including by supporting their expertise in mutual evaluations, and call for the full, effective and swift implementation of the FATF standards worldwide. We ask the FATF to remain vigilant with respect to emerging financial technologies that may allow for new methods of illicit financing and commend its enhanced focus on those technologies' potential to support AML and CFT efforts.
  4. We emphasize our ongoing support for the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) initiative and underline the importance of enhanced cooperation between all partners, particularly in these challenging times.

5

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

Annex I: Action Plan Progress Report.

Introduction:

Our collective goal, set by G20 Leaders in the extraordinary Leaders' Summit held on 26 March 2020, is to protect lives; safeguard people's jobs and incomes; restore confidence, preserve financial stability, revive growth and recover stronger; minimize disruptions to global supply chains; provide help to all countries in need of assistance; and coordinate on public health and financial measures. The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) endorsed on 15 April 2020 the G20 Action Plan - Supporting the Global Economy through the COVID-19 Pandemic (the "Action Plan"), which sets out the key principles guiding the G20 response and its commitments to specific actions to drive forward international economic cooperation as we navigate this crisis and look ahead to a robust, sustained and inclusive global economic recovery.

G20 FMCBGs committed to regularly review, track implementation, update and report on the Action Plan in upcoming FMCBG meetings and the G20 Leaders' Summit in November 2020. To deliver on this commitment, this progress report is prepared to provide information on monitoring Action Plan commitments, including the progress made and the way forward to support the global economic recovery, while enhancing resilience against future shocks.

The assessment undertaken is based on members' inputs and the analytical contributions received from relevant international organizations. In preparing this report, care has been taken to account for the heterogeneity in trajectory, impact, experiences and policy responses across members in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pillar 1: The Health Response - Saving Lives.

#

Commitment

Status Update and the Way Forward

(as made on 15 April 2020)

We commit to full compliance with the

On 19 May 2020, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted resolution A73.1,

International Health Regulations (IHR 2005)

requesting the World Health Organization (WHO) to initiate, at the earliest

and the continued sharing of timely,

appropriate moment, and in consultation with Member States, a stepwise

transparent and standardized data and

process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation, including

1

information between countries including on

using existing mechanisms, as appropriate, to review experience gained and

health measures and the effectiveness of non-

lessons learned from the international health response to COVID-19, including,

pharmaceutical interventions.

among other activities, the functioning of the IHR and the status of

implementation of the relevant recommendations of the previous IHR Review

Committees.

2

We will take forward the G20 Leaders'

commitment to provide immediate resources

to key entities in global health, on a voluntary

6

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

basis. We will quickly work together and with

On 24 April 2020, the "Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator" was

stakeholders to close the financing gap in

launched as a landmark of global and timely collaboration for the accelerated

global health.

development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 tools.

G20 countries and partners have initiated, co-led and contributed to various

We encourage voluntary contributions to all

relevant initiatives,

organizations

and

fundraising events. On 4 May 2020, the "Coronavirus Global Response Pledging

3

financing platforms that contribute towards

Summit" was organized for raising resources to bridge the financing gap in

the development,

manufacturing

and

global health to develop and deliver COVID-19 vaccines, along with diagnostics

distribution of COVID-19 diagnostics,

and therapeutic resources and based on the assessment of the Global

therapeutics and vaccines.

Preparedness and Monitoring Board (GPMB) in early March 2020. This was

followed by the 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' campaign launched on 28

We call on the relevant International

May, which culminated in the global pledging summit on 27 June. Both events

Organizations and expert bodies and alliances

raised around USD 18 billion.

4

to produce an evidence-based report, under

The Global Vaccine Summit on 4 June also raised USD 500 million for Gavi's

the leadership of the WHO, highlighting the

actions necessary and the financing gaps for

COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC).

COVID-19 that need to be filled.

We agree that emergency trade measures

G20 Trade and Investment Ministers held a meeting on 14 May 2020, during

designed to tackle COVID-19, if deemed

which they have reaffirmed their determination to cooperate and coordinate to

necessary, must be targeted, proportionate,

mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade and investment and to

transparent and temporary, and that they do

contribute to laying a solid foundation for global economic recovery based on a

5

not create unnecessary barriers to trade or

strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth. They endorsed the "G20

disruption to global supply chains, and are

Actions to Support World Trade and Investment in Response to COVID-19",

consistent with WTO rules. We are actively

prepared by the Trade and Investment Working Group.

working to ensure the continued flow of vital

medical supplies and equipment.

We commit to work with Health Ministers to

A joint G20 Finance and Health Ministers meeting will be held in September

address and mitigate the impacts of the

2020 to discuss progress and global gaps in pandemic preparedness and

6

COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to a

response.

joint meeting of Finance and Health Ministers

in the coming months.

7

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

Pillar 2: Economic and Financial Response - support the vulnerable and maintain conditions for a strong recovery.

Members have undertaken unprecedented levels of fiscal, monetary and regulatory support to protect businesses, households and income for individuals and businesses. The IMF notes that global fiscal support has amounted to a sizeable circa $11 trillion. This has focused primarily on protecting lives and softening the immediate economic impact of the health crisis and containment measures, to safeguard conditions for a rebound in economic activity post the lifting of lockdown measures. Fiscal action, combined with monetary policy support, has allowed G20 members to limit the economic disruption by supporting households, businesses and the financial sector. The extent of support has varied across countries, partly reflecting differences in fiscal space and timing of COVID- 19 infections. A more detailed assessment of implementation of each commitment under this section is set out in the rest of the report.

A key implementation challenge continues to be how the need for fiscal and monetary support is balanced, to minimize the impact of the pandemic, with the varying policy space available. This is particularly limited for emerging and developing economies, which face tighter borrowing constraints as a result of the spillovers of this crisis.

Going forward, a key consideration for G20 members will be balancing the phasing out of temporary substantial support and reducing the risk of repeat waves of infections, whilst seeking to establish the economic recovery. Public spending should be well- targeted to support the most vulnerable and provide the investment needed for a sustainable recovery. Policy support will be needed to support demand and secure the recovery without inhibiting reallocation of workers and businesses to new opportunities. Members will need to support business and household confidence for activity to resume, while considering the continued health impact of the pandemic. Continued international cooperation, notably through the G20, will be critical to support confidence in the recovery.

#

Commitment

Status Update

(as made on 15 April 2020)

We commit to providing substantial

Across G20 advanced economies, financial support for businesses made up the

support to businesses, especially small-

largest share of fiscal measures - equal to 15 percent (approx.) of GDP versus 7.5

medium sized enterprises, and households

percent (approx.) of GDP for non-business support, on average. Among G20

most affected by this crisis, to minimize

emerging market economies, fiscal interventions were also concentrated in the

7

the pain of the temporary shock and

business sector - equal to 4 percent (approx.) of GDP versus close to 2.5 percent

ensure that disruption does not cause

of GDP for non-business support, on average. It is worth noting the underlying

long-term damage to the global economy.

difference between above-the-line fiscal support (inc. spending and revenues

included in the calculation of the fiscal balance) and below-the-line support (inc.

financing transactions and guarantees).

8

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

Most members have announced extensive support in the form of loans,

recapitalizations and loan guarantees. Linked to this, many members have

reduced taxes by relaxing rules determining the tax base for firms (e.g. by

extending loss carry-back or depreciation allowances). Support by members to

lessen the cost of employees during the crisis, e.g. extending sick leave, aligning

with quarantine requirements, providing direct income support, has also

provided significant short-term support to businesses.

We commit to supplying targeted liquidity

In response to the economic and market stress in the wake of the pandemic,

and funding support, to businesses and

governments have developed support programmes to provide emergency

small-medium sized enterprises.

funding to businesses by addressing strains in cash inflows and outflows. Central

banks responded by offering short-term liquidity measures, and many

governments provided targeted measures to prevent a wave of insolvencies of

fundamentally viable companies, while minimizing the fiscal cost.

8

The OECD notes that government programmes that seek to provide forms of

capital to corporates and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have a

number of design features tailored to meet urgent demand for financing while

reducing moral hazard e.g. purchases of short-term commercial paper, as well as

indirect lending through banks, e.g. expanded collateral eligibility, and indirect

and direct lending to firms. Many lending programmes - particularly to SMEs -

rely on banks to facilitate lending, which can result in them taking on additional

credit risk, e.g. increasing firms' leverage or the cost of refinancing debt.

We commit to supporting individuals and

G20 countries have taken unprecedented action to support individuals and

households to retain their attachment to

households, acknowledging the importance of retaining attachments to the

the labour market, including through

labour market to accelerate the economic rebound.

9

flexible forms of working.

Governments have provided subsidies to firms to keep employees on payrolls

and/or refunds of insurance premiums if firms minimized layoffs. The IMF notes

that across G20 advanced economies these measures amounted to $1.1 trillion or

an average of 2.5 percent of GDP, and in G20 emerging market economies to

about $22.5 billion or an average of 0.1 percent of GDP.

9

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

We commit to providing support to

Members have undertaken significant measures to support individuals', their

individuals,

particularly

whose income

attachment to the labour market and support vulnerable households with the aim

levels are negatively affected, to reduce

of reducing (or at least limiting an increase in) inequality. Specific examples

the impact on households and businesses.

include providing income replacement to sick/quarantined workers and

supporting workers/families with caring responsibilities.

The IMF notes that across the G20, support for individuals amounted to around $1

10

trillion, or an average of 2.5 percent of GDP in advanced economies, and $128

billion, or an average of 0.6 percent of GDP in emerging market economies.

Governments have also extended provisions to protect workers and families who

lose their jobs or self-employed income e.g. extending access to unemployment

benefits; providing easier access to benefits targeted at lower income countries,

ensuring food access for vulnerable populations e.g. food assistance programmes

and providing direct cash transfers.

We commit to promote financial inclusion

Progress will be reported by October 2020.

by maintaining accessible and affordable

financial products and services through

11

conventional

and responsible

digital

means while ensuring financial consumer

protection.

We pledge to continue to put in place a

Alongside, the fiscal policy response, monetary and financial policies have been

comprehensive package of monetary and

eased considerably in response to the pandemic and the ensuing financial market

regulatory policy measures to support

conditions.

economic and financial stability, and

12

together with fiscal response, ensure an

Many central banks have cut policy interest rates and committed to buy large

appropriate

overall

degree

of

amounts of sovereign and private assets to keep longer-term interest rates low.

macroeconomic policy support.

Across the G20 membership, numerous measures to support liquidity and to

boost bank lending to businesses and households have been implemented, e.g.

lowering counter-cyclical capital or other systemic risk buffers, encouragement

to use capital and liquidity buffers, and reserve requirements or various other

modifications in financial regulations or guidance.

10

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

Central banks stand ready to do whatever

Actions by central banks have led to a significant increase in market liquidity,

it takes to support economies across the

helping to ease stress in financial markets and minimise risks of financial stability

full range of instruments consistent with

problems following the necessary containment measures.

their mandates. Coordinated actions taken

13

by G20

member

central

banks

should

While maintaining sufficient liquidity and financial stability is key at this stage of

continue to help facilitate liquidity flows

the crisis, the implemented measures should continue to support the supply of

between economies.

credit in the economy during the economic recovery.

We commit to follow the FSB's principles in

The FSB Principles have guided responses to COVID-19 to date. G20 members

its COVID-19 report to the G20 to monitor

have undertaken ongoing monitoring and information sharing to support

and share information on a timely basis to

effective crisis management and have used stress tests and scenario analyses to

assess and address financial stability risks

evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on solvency and provide policymakers with an

from COVID-19; recognize and use the

understanding of how economic recovery scenarios may affect financial

flexibility built into existing financial

resilience. Cross-border coordination has helped to preserve consistency with

standards to support our response; seek

international standards when using the in-built flexibility in regulatory and

opportunities

to

temporarily

reduce

supervisory frameworks. Most measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 shock

14

operational

burdens

on

firms

and

use the flexibility available in international standards by design, including in the

authorities;

act

consistently

with

form of system-wide and firm-specific buffers. In a few cases, individual

international standards, and not roll back

temporary measures went beyond the flexibility of those standards, in order to

reforms or compromise the underlying

respond to extreme financial conditions and provide operational flexibility to

objectives

of

existing

international

financial institutions. To free up staff resources at firms and authorities to be

standards; and coordinate on the future

deployed on COVID-19 responses, authorities, the FSB and other standard setting

timely unwinding of the temporary

bodies (SSBs) took actions to alleviate operational burdens. When the economy

measures taken.

has recovered, the FSB and other SSBs will coordinate on the future timely

unwinding of the temporary measures taken, as well as addressing any areas

where existing policy frameworks have been found wanting.

We ask the FSB to continue supporting

The FSB continues to support international cooperation and coordination on the

international cooperation and coordination

COVID-19 response through three key channels underpinned by the FSB

15

on the COVID-19 response through

principles: regularly sharing information on and supporting domestic

information

sharing,

assessing

assessments of policy responses; assessing vulnerabilities in the global financial

vulnerabilities, and coordinating on the

system to support assessments of the appropriateness of financial policy

response

to policy

issues,

including

responses and potential adjustments; and coordinating on the response to policy

11

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

measures that standard setting bodies and

issues, including measures that standard setting bodies may take to provide

member countries take to provide

flexibility to, or give guidance on flexibility available to authorities and firms within

flexibility within international standards or

existing international financial standards.

reduce operational burdens.

As agreed by Trade and Investment

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has affected global trade through supply, demand

Ministers, we will continue to work

and sequencing effects. The volume of merchandise trade shrank by 3 percent

together to deliver a free, fair, non-

year-on-year in the first quarter according to UNCTAD and WTO statistics. Initial

16

discriminatory, transparent, predictable

estimates for the second quarter, when the virus and associated lockdown

and stable trade and investment

measures affected a large share of the global population, indicate a year-on-year

environment, and to keep our markets

drop of around 19 percent

open.

The WTO reports that, overall, G20 economies implemented 154 new trade and

We will ensure smooth and continued

trade related measures between mid-October 2019 and mid-May 2020. Sixty

operation of the logistics network that

percent of these measures were linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of these

serve as the backbone of global supply

pandemic-related 93 measures, 65 facilitated trade while 28 restricted trade. In

chains.

the early stages of the pandemic, several of the measures introduced by G20

economies restricted the free flow of trade, principally for exports. As of mid-May

2020, 70 percent of all COVID-19 related measures were trade-facilitating. Of the

pandemic related trade restrictions recorded, export bans accounted for more

than 90 percent. Around 36 percent of the COVID-19 specific trade restrictions

17

implemented by G20 economies had been repealed by mid-May.

Trade and Investment Ministers met in May and endorsed the "G20 Actions to

Support World Trade and Investment in Response to COVID-19"prepared by the

Trade and Investment Working Group. This includes short-term collective actions

on trade regulation; trade facilitation; transparency; operation of logistics

networks and support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The G20 Trade and Investment Working Group continues to pay the highest

attention to these actions and provide status updates on their implementation.

18

We emphasize the importance of

The WTO has provided a report to the G20 Framework Working Group, covering

transparency in the current environment

trade and trade-related measured taken by G20 countries in response to the

pandemic, as referenced in the commentary for commitments 16 and 17.

12

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

and our commitment to notify the WTO of

any trade related measures taken.

G20 economies continued to be very active in notifying their SPS measures,

accounting for 66 percent of all regular notifications and 35 percent of emergency

notifications since 1995. From 1 February until 15 May 2020, ten G20 economies

submitted 15 Sanitary and Phytosanitary notifications and communications

related to measures taken in response to the pandemic. The nature of most of

these measures has shifted, from initial restrictions on animal imports and/or

transit from affected areas and additional certification requirements, to, as of

April, trade-facilitating measures such as the use of electronic certificates for

checks. Similarly, G20 economies are the most frequent users of the Technical

Barriers to Trade Committee's transparency mechanisms. As of 15 May 2020, G20

economies had submitted 20 COVID-19 related Technical Barriers to Trade

notifications, covering a wide range of products including personal protective

equipment, medical equipment, medical supplies, medicines and food.

We commit to share country data, analysis

Links to trackers can be found below.

and experiences on a timely basis on the

implementation and impact of COVID-19

IMF: https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/Policy-Responses-to-

containment measures to support policy

COVID-19;

https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/Fiscal-Policies-

making. We call on the International

Database-in-Response-to-COVID-19

Monetary Fund (IMF) and Organization for

19

Economic Co-operation and Development

OECD: https://www.oecd.org/coronavirus/en/#country-tracker

(OECD) to assist with this by working

closely with members to regularly update

their respective trackers of country policy

interventions, and to provide regular

updates of forecasts of global economic

conditions.

13

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

Pillar 3: Returning to strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth once containment measures are lifted.

Since April, the scale and nature of the negative impact of COVID-19, as well as the potential long-term effects on the domestic and global economy, have become better understood, though uncertainty, including around the path and transmission of the virus and repeat waves, remains.

G20 members are at different stages of the crisis and a number of them have begun shifting from the immediate crisis policy response to exit strategies from containment measures. As discussed by G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) members on 8 June and subsequently on 7-8 July, a key focus over the coming period will be to work closely together to share experiences and insights on these exit strategies. Reliable and timely information sharing will support effective crisis management and minimize potential negative spillovers arising from un-coordinated policy actions. It will also help address the possibility of an accentuation of existing imbalances in markets, given that the path towards exit strategies varies across different members. The FWG looks forward to further analysis and evidence from the International Organizations, to support economic policy making on the recovery.

#

Commitment

Progress

(as made on 15 April 2020)

We recognize that the key lever in

Different countries are at different stages of the crisis and bringing the spread of

minimizing the economic disruption is to

the virus under control remains essential to returning to sustainable growth.

bring the spread of COVID-19 under control,

allowing confidence to return and full

Building on efforts to date (mentioned in Section 1), continued global cooperation

economic activity to resume.

on and investment in the development, manufacturing and distribution of

20

diagnostic tools, therapeutics and vaccines remains critical.

The G20 Finance and Health ministers will meet collectively in September to

review progress.

We will share the latest information and

Duration, stringency and start-date of containment measures have varied across

country

experiences

on

COVID-19

G20 countries. Stringency of 'lockdown' measures peaked in April and have been

containment

measures,

their

steadily eased through May and June. Some countries have had to reimpose

implementation and subsequent removal to

lockdown measures (in selected areas) due to an uptick in infections following

minimize negative spillover and second

relaxation of initial lockdown measures. Identifying the causal impact of

21

wave

effects,

including

the

risk of

containment measures is complicated in part by the simultaneous application

secondary waves of infections.

and removal of multiple measures. This highlights the need for the continual

sharing of experiences and clear reporting of infection rates as easing continues.

14

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

To support this, we task International

This is a forward-looking commitment that we will track implementation of over

Organizations to support members in

the coming period.

developing standardized data, analysis and

sharing information on effective measures

22

to restart economies whilst protecting

health objectives, avoiding duplication.

We look forward to work by the G20 Trade

Trade and Investment Ministers met in May and endorsed the "G20 Actions to

and Investment Working Group to identify,

Support World Trade and Investment in Response to COVID-19"prepared by the

among other things, longer term actions

Trade and Investment Working Group. This includes longer-term collective

that should be taken to support the

actions on supporting the multilateral trading system; building resilience in

multilateral trading system and expedite

global supply chains and strengthening international investment.

23

economic recovery.

The G20 Trade and Investment Work Group will continue paying the highest

attention to these actions and to provide status updates on the implementation

of the agreed actions.

We commit to working across the G20 to

This is a forward-looking commitment that we will track implementation, with

share experiences and analysis to support

the support of international organizations, over the coming period.

the normalization of domestic support at an

appropriate time and in a sustainable way

The G20 Framework Working Group has already had substantive discussion on

which does not exacerbate domestic and

the recovery, and how G20 members can share experience and perspectives to

24

external balances or undermine the

support the normalization of domestic support and minimize negative spillovers.

recovery. Specifically, we task the IMF to

provide timely analysis to support these

efforts.

We commit to support workers through

Governments have taken measures to support workers at the onset of the

active labour market, training and reskilling

pandemic, as referenced in the commentary on commitments 9 and 10. Some

policies to minimize the loss of human and

G20 governments have expanded active labour market policies through adopting

organizational capital. We will examine the

public employment service operating models to be more agile and proactive and

25

International Labour Organization's (ILO)

enhancing the capabilities for matching jobseekers with vacancies. Beyond this,

and OECD's analysis on the impact on

governments have begun helping workers to upskill and reskill to minimize the

employment, as requested by G20 Leaders.

loss of human capital: through promoting the uptake of online training,

15

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

supporting vocational education and training providers to use distance-learning

tools, providing subsidies for training and making assessment and awarding of

qualifications more flexible.

Enabling SMEs to maintain access to skills during the crisis, as well as develop

further skills, constitutes an important aspect of the policy response to the crisis.

As the IMF notes, the fiscal costs for targeted SME support have amounted to 4

percent of GDP on average in G20 advanced economies and 0.7 percent of GDP

in G20 emerging market economies.

In the coming months, the ILO and the OECD will share their analysis on the

labour market consequences of the crisis with the Framework Working Group.

Furthermore, the OECD will provide a detailed report in October once countries

have started to implement recovery packages.

We commit to re-double our efforts to

Some countries have begun introducing policies focused on helping businesses,

enact policy measures to foster structural

including SMEs, to adopt new work processes, speed up digitalization and find

reforms, aimed at reviving and raising

new markets. These aim to address urgent short-term challenges but also

productivity over the medium term. We ask

contribute to strengthening the resilience of businesses in a more structural way

the OECD to continue to provide analysis to

and support further growth. Such policies include support for finding new

support these efforts.

alternative markets, for teleworking and digitalization, for innovation and for

(re)training of the workforce. These policies are especially important for SMEs,

which may be less able to adopt such new technologies and methods. At the

26

same time, supporting adoption of new technologies and practices may enable

them to strengthen their post-crisis competitiveness and ability to address the

challenges posed by megatrends.

The OECD will report more fully in October once countries have started to

implement recovery packages.

27

We commit to ensuring sustainable public

As the IMF notes, on average since January 2020, G20 advanced economies have

finances and repairing government balance

provided about 10 percent of GDP in above-the-line fiscal support (inc. spending

16

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

sheets to ensure they are sufficiently robust

and revenues included in the calculation of the fiscal balance) and 12 percent of

to address future shocks.

GDP in below-the-line support (inc. financing transactions) and guarantees.

G20 emerging market economies have provided an average of close to 4.5

percent of GDP in above-the-line support and around 2 percent of GDP in below-

the-line measures and guarantees.

Automatic stabilizers were also triggered (helping to cushion the fall in household

incomes), which has meant that fiscal balances worsened markedly. Average

fiscal balances are projected to fall from -3.7 percent of GDP in 2019 for G20

advanced economies to around -17 percent, and from -5.4 percent of GDP in G20

emerging market economies to around -11 percent in 2020.

G20 members recognise that as the immediate health crisis recedes - at different

speeds in different regions - focus will turn to repairing government balance

sheets in a sustainable way, to ensure they are sufficiently robust to address

future shocks.

We commit to re-double our efforts to

The Infrastructure Working Group has made efforts in promoting quality

promote quality infrastructure investment

infrastructure and mobilizing private sector's participation in the context of

and accelerate efforts to mobilize private

economic recovery in post-pandemic era, including through:

sources of infrastructure financing, aimed at

raising productivity, lifting growth, and

InfraTech Agenda which has put forward specific recommendations to

promoting job creation.

utilize the benefits of technologies in infrastructure that foster inclusivity,

sustainability, resilience and economic efficiency, which supports economic

28

recovery and growth. The Agenda has been delivered to the July FMCBG

meeting.

Global Infrastructure Hub's (GIH) interim concept note on recovery post

COVID-19 was considered by the IWG and will help inform infrastructure

policy actions as part of the COVID-19 economic recovery efforts. The GIH

will work with the IWG to design the next phase of this work for the second

half of the year.

17

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

International Monetary Fund's Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and Fiscal

Risks preliminary report was considered by the IWG and discusses COVID-19

implications for managing fiscal risks of PPPs. The final report will be

delivered to the G20 in the second half of 2020.

G20/OECD collaboration with asset managers, institutional investors and

pension funds, developed a report which reflects investors' view on key

issues and challenges affecting private investment in infrastructure and

contribute to the Roadmap to infrastructure as an asset class.

Progressing the Quality Infrastructure Investment (QII) through a member-

led QII country case study survey (to be completed in the second semester)

and further work on QII indicators.

We commit to support an environmentally

Some countries have begun combining response measures with other long-term

sustainable and inclusive recovery. We will

goals, such as the environmental transition. Examples of specific initiatives

be guided by a sense of shared, long-term

include increases in consumer bonus and car scrapping subsidies aimed not only

responsibility for our planet and citizens

at helping the hard-hit automotive sector, but also at lowering pollution and

29

consistent with the 2030 Agenda for

promoting electric vehicles, incentivizing investment in e-mobility and

Sustainable Development, our national and

renewable energies, supporting better insulation of buildings, and supporting

local development strategies, and relevant

investment in new technologies, such as hydrogen fuel.

international commitments.

The OECD is preparing a report on the recovery that will be presented more fully

in October once some countries have started to implement recovery packages.

18

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

Pillar 4: International Support to countries in need.

Swift, coordinated action is required to continue to deliver an effective financial response to the pandemic and its impacts, while supporting global financial stability and resilience. The international support measures taken to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and its health and economic impacts includes important steps by the IMF, World Bank, various multilateral and regional development banks, official creditors, and central banks. These measures, and progress in implementing them, are detailed below.

#

Commitment

Progress Made

The Way Forward

(as made on 15 April 2020)

Temporary

doubling

in

annual

Maintain commitment to a strong, quota-based and

access limit for the Rapid Credit

adequately resourced IMF at the center of the global

Facility (RCF) and the Rapid

financial safety net and keep demands on the IMF

Financing Instrument (RFI).

resources under close review.

Streamlined

procedures

for

Continue addressing immediate liquidity needs to

emergency support.

alleviate the COVID-19 impact.

Creation

of

a new Short-term

Further mobilize IMF liquidity tools.

Commitments

taken

under

Liquidity Line (SLL).

Promote the transition from emergency financing

107 requests for IMF financing

facilities to regular IMF programs as appropriate.

part

1.

Delivering

a

comprehensive

IMF

support

received,

of

which

77

approved

Implement the doubling of the New Arrangements

worth SDR60.4

billion

and

30

to Borrow (NAB) and the New round of Bilateral

package

and

using available

30

pending requests worth SDR37.2

Borrowing Arrangements (BBAs), by end of 2020.

tools from regional financing

billion, as of July 2, 2020.

Finalize tripling resources for concessional lending

arrangements

(RFAs) of

the

Debt relief for 27 countries

through the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust

Attachment I

to the

Action

Plan - COVID-19 International

through Catastrophe Containment

(PRGT).

and Relief

Trust

(CCRT),

worth

Further raising CCRT and PRGT contributions to

support to countries in need

SDR177.65 million, as of July 7,

address critical funding needs.

2020.

Continue to explore additional options, drawing on

Further

strengthened

relevant experiences from previous crises.1

collaboration with

International

Continued commitment to revisiting the adequacy

Financial

Institutions

(IFIs)

and

of quotas and continuing the process of IMF

between the IFIs and the Regional

governance reform under the 16th General Review of

Financing

Arrangement

(RFAs),

Quotas, including a new quota formula as a guide, by

through

increased

and

more

15 December 2023.

1 The G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group also discussed the possibility of an Special Drawing Right (SDR) allocation or of countries that have excess SDRs granting or lending them to countries that need them. There was no consensus on the issue.

19

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

regular exchange of information to

Explore possible ways to further strengthen

understand the complementarity

cooperation between the IMF and RFAs.

of their financial support.

Successful funding drive for the

PRGT,

total

new

loan

commitments has so far achieved

SDR 11.25bn as of July 10, 2020.

MDBs

aimed,

collectively,

to

MDBs have the capacity to provide additional

commit approximately US$230bn

financial support in the order of US$360 billion

for emerging and low-income

between now and the end of the calendar year 2021.

Commitments

taken

under

countries as a response to COVID-

Of this, about US$90 billion in grants and highly

part 2. Implementing swiftly

19 which was tailored to the health,

concessional loans are expected to flow to IDA-

the support proposed by the

economic

and

social

shocks

eligible countries.

31

World Bank and Regional

countries are trying to contain,

An update by MDBs on progress achieved in

Development Banks

of

the

including US$150bn over the

implementing country-owned pilot platforms in

Attachment I to the Action

course of 2020.

developing countries, including in fragile states, by

Plan - COVID-19 International

As of July 10, 2020, MDBs already

October 2020.

support to countries in need

committed US$88.2bn in terms of

Continue encouraging MDBs to work closely

Boards Approval and shall increase

together and at the country level to ensure that

its commitments to $104bn by

financial support is targeted towards where the

Dec. 31, 2020.

needs and risks are greatest.

Official

bilateral

creditors

are

The IFA WG will continue to track and monitor the

implementing the Debt

Service

implementation of the DSSI with the support of the

Suspension

Initiative (DSSI)

and

Commitments

taken

under

IMF and the WBG and report further updates on the

are

suspending

debt

service

requests received and the amounts to be deferred.

part 3. Providing debt service

payments falling due from May 1st

As background for a possible extension of the DSSI

suspension for

the

poorest

to the

end

of 2020 for

eligible

32

beyond 2020, the IMF and the WBG will prepare a

countries of the Attachment I

countries.

42

countries

have

report on the liquidity needs of eligible countries

to the Action Plan - COVID-19

requested to benefit from the DSSI

ahead of the Fall G20 meeting. The IFA WG will

International

support

to

from

official bilateral creditors,

advise the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank

countries in need

leading

to

the

suspension

of

Governors before Annual meetings, taking into

approximately US$5.3bn of official

account this report and the development of COVID-

sector repayments as of July 18th,

19 pandemic situation.

2020.

20

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

  • The IMF and WB have provided three update reports to the
    InternationalFinancial Architecture Working Group (IFA WG) on the implementation of the DSSI.
  • The IMF and WB have developed a fiscal monitoring framework to ensure that the additional fiscal space created by the DSSI is used to mitigate the social, health or economic impacts of the crisis.
  • The IMF and WB have developed a proposal for debt data reconciliation to promote full disclosure of public debt.
  • The Institute of International Finance developed Terms of Reference for Voluntary Private Sector Participation in the Debt Service Suspension Initiative
    ("DSSI") as a toolkit for DSSI eligible sovereign borrowers that request debt service suspension from their private creditors.
  • The IIF has prepared a draft waiver for cross default clauses in commercial debt contracts in relation to requests of DSSI on official bilateral loans.
  • The IIF provided a progress note on the private creditors' DSSI implementation status.
  • The IFA WG cochairs and other bodies, including the Paris Club,
  • The IFA WG will continue to work closely with the IIF on the participation of private creditors in the initiative, on comparable terms, for the eligible countries which request it.
  • MDBs have been requested by the IFA WG to provide granular details by MDB and by country of additional financial support and work closely with the Boards to support the DSSI by disbursing net positive flow of US$ to DSSI-eligible countries over the suspension period.
  • The IFA WG will continue to work closely with MDBs to finalize the work on their participation or support to the DSSI, while maintaining their current rating and low cost of funding.
  • The IFA WG will examine the challenges associated with the contractual approach to sovereign debt resolution and explore ways to address such challenges with the support of the IMF.

21

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

have briefed credit rating agencies

to deepen their understanding of

DSSI relief from official bilateral

creditors.

MDBs provided a joint note

summarizing their role in response

to the crisis, and are proposing to

support the DSSI through a net

positive flows approach instead of

a debt service repayment

suspension.

Commitments

taken under

As stated in the MDBs' joint note,

MDBs are committed to do more by innovatively

part 4. Ensuring efficiency and

MDBs are "[striving] to work together

reprograming, repurposing, reallocating their very

operational coordination

to

to design, develop and implement

large existing operations so as to generate greater

optimize the use of resources

the most effective ways to support

efficiencies and find more ways to deliver needed

of the Attachment I to the

countries during and after the current

financing for addressing acute COVID-19 needs to

Action Plan - COVID-19

crisis, providing financial and non-

their member countries, while ensuring

International

support

to

financial support as is their individual

sustainability and maximizing the development

countries in need

and collective mandate"

impact.

MDBs are working collectively as encouraged by G20

33

FMCBGs in February, to enhance the role of political

risk insurance through the implementation of the

cooperation agreements to mobilize private sector

investments in low-income countries, an issue that

is becoming urgent, especially in the context of

COVID-19 pandemic.

In this context, MDBs will also update on their status

of implementation of the different work streams

launched to enhance MDB Balance Sheet

Optimization, including the 2017 Hamburg Principles

and Ambitions on crowding-in private finance.

22

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

Pillar 5: Lessons for the Future.

#

Commitment (as made on 15 April

Status Update and the Way Forward

2020)

We commit to review, together with

As per the G20 Leaders' commitment, a joint G20 Finance and Health Ministers

G20 Health Ministers, the forthcoming

meeting will be held in September 2020 to discuss progress and global gaps in

report by the WHO in coordination with

pandemic preparedness and response.

34

relevant organizations, on longer term

pandemic

preparedness

gaps, to

support our assessment of the G20

Presidency's

proposed

pandemic

preparedness global initiative.

We commit to build on G20

The G20 IWG has put forward an agenda to contribute to post COVID-19 lessons

Infrastructure efforts to increase the

learned for fighting future pandemics. In this context, IWG has adjusted existing

resilience of infrastructure against risks,

deliverables or developed new ones as follows:

including from pandemics.

InfraTech Agenda: a specific section within the InfraTech Agenda is being

expanded to consider the benefits of infrastructure technologies in cases of

pandemic e.g. detecting and tracing cases, ensuring essential services, and

upgrading resilience of public transport system. This agenda has been

delivered to the July FMCBG meeting.

35

Stocktake of InfraTech Use Cases (reference note #1 under the InfraTech

Agenda): provides a stock take of Use Cases providing illustrative examples

of applications of technology in infrastructure and highlights benefits,

including application to COVID-19 and other pandemics. This note has been

prepared by the Global Infrastructure Hub (GIH) and delivered to the July

FMCBG meeting.

InfraTech toolkit that unlocks opportunities and mitigates risks (reference

note #3 under InfraTech Agenda): provides a specific toolkit for InfraTech

relevant to COVID-19 pandemic applications. This note has been prepared

by the World Bank and delivered to the July FMCBG meeting.

23

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

COVID-19 and new resilient infrastructure landscape: OECD could develop a

report on longer term infrastructure resilience and sustainability which will

be delivered in the second half of 2020 to the G20.

We commit to integrate the economic

To be better prepared for a coordinated action to address global risks, the G20 FWG

risks of pandemics, drug resistant

will continue to work on enhancing global risk monitoring and will work to finalize

infectious diseases, and high-impact

a global risk matrix, including the risks from pandemic, external non-predictable

tail risks more systematically into the

risks, and other high-impact risks. The G20 FWG continues to use the latest risk

G20's global risk monitoring and

assessment from the International Organizations (IOs).

preparedness. We will use appropriate

In addition, the historic level of capital flows volatility created by the pandemic has

forums, such as the G20 Framework

highlighted the risks from excessive negative spillovers and threats to market

Working Group, Early Warning Exercise

development. For this reason, the G20 International Financial Architecture Working

and ministerial meetings to review the

Group (IFA WG) drawing on views across the major advanced and emerging market

lessons learnt from our response to

economies will continue its work to better understand the drivers of this volatility

COVID-19 and incorporate them into

to ensure IFIs' response toolkits are well-adapted to the various stages of the crisis

our policy making.

and to discuss policy responses to mitigate them. The IFA WG will also work

alongside the relevant IFIs to explore ways they can better complement each other

and global measures, including through cooperation between the IMF and

36

Regional Financing Arrangements. During the second half of 2020, and in line with

its work on capital flows and domestic capital markets development, the IFA WG

will continue coordinating with the IMF to present an assessment of capital flow

volatility, including through the ongoing development of its integrated policy

framework (IPF), and with the BIS on the role of domestic capital market

development in strengthening financial stability. The IFA WG has also discussed the

role of domestic capital markets development in overall risk mitigation and in

strengthening financial stability; particularly in enhancing the allocation of capital

and in risk-sharing

On the same note, policymakers were informed via the IFA WG on the policy

options for SME financing policy pre- and post-COVID-19, through the OECD

Report on the Evolution and Trends in SME Finance Policy since the Financial Crisis.

The OECD will consider reviewing and refining, as necessary, the G20/OECD High-

Level Principles on SME Financing to incorporate the most recent data and financial

developments.

24

First G20 Action Plan Progress Report

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

The Way Forward:

As FMCBGs agreed, the Action Plan is a living document and G20 will regularly review, track implementation, update and report on the Action Plan. This approach ensures timely implementation of revisions to the Action Plan so that commitments are contemporaneous with the situation we face; and to ensure continuity given that some of the commitments will extend beyond 2020. Therefore, the G20 will strive to reprioritize the follow-up and monitoring of implementation of the G20 Action Plan. Subsequent progress reports will be prepared for G20 FMCBG meeting in October 2020 and the G20 Leaders' Summit in November 2020.

25

Communiqué

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

Annex II: Reports and Documents Received.

The Global Economy:

  • Surveillance Note, the IMF - July 2020.
  • The IMF's Note on Implementation of the G20 Action Plan - July 2020.

The G20 Framework Working Group:

  • The G20 Menu of Policy Options to Enhance Access to Opportunities for All, the G20 Framework Working Group - July 2020.
  • The IMF/WBG Joint Note on Enhancing Access to Opportunities for All - July 2020.
  • The OECD Note on Enhancing Equal Access to Opportunities for All in G20 countries - July 2020.

International Financial Architecture (IFA):

  • The Paris Forum and the Saudi G20 Presidency Summary of the high- level Ministerial Conference: Tackling the COVID-19 Crisis - Restoring Sustainable Flows of Capital and robust Financing for Development - July 2020.
  • The OECD's Report on the Evolution and Trends in SME Finance Policy since the Financial Crisis - July 2020.
  • The IMF and WBG Update on the Implementation of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative - July 2020.
  • The IMF and WBG Proposal for a Debt Data Reconciliation and Disclosure
    - July 2020.
  • The Institute of International Finance (IIF) Progress Report on the Private Creditors Participation in the Debt Service Suspension Initiative - July 2020.
  • The Institute of International Finance (IIF) Terms of Reference for Voluntary Private Sector Participation in the Debt Service Suspension Initiative - May 2020.
  • The OECD's Report on COVID-19 and Global Capital Flows - July 2020.
  • Update on Progress Made by MDBs on their Support to Countries to Combat Against COVID-19 - July 2020.
  • Fresh Money Provided by the Multilateral Development Banks - Aggregated Commitments and Disbursements - July 2020.
  • Debt Service Suspension Initiative Bilateral Creditors implementation table, The G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group - July 2020.

Infrastructure Investment:

  • The G20 Riyadh InfraTech Agenda, the G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) - July 2020.

26

Communiqué

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

  • The G20/OECD Report on Collaboration with Institutional Investors and Asset Managers on Infrastructure Investment - July 2020
  • The Global Infrastructure Hub's Reference Note on InfraTech Stocktake -
    July 2020.
  • The World Bank Group's Reference Note on InfraTech Value Case - July 2020.
  • The World Bank Group's Reference Note on InfraTech Toolkit - July 2020.
  • The GIH's Interim Report: Infrastructure for Recovery Post-COVID - July 2020

International Taxation:

  • The OECD Secretary General Letter to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors - July 2020.
  • The OECD Secretary General Report to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors - July 2020; The G20/OECD Inclusive Framework on BEPS' Annual Progress Report 2019-2020 - July 2020.
  • The Platform for Collaboration on Tax's Progress Report, the IMF, OECD, UN and WBG - July 2020.

Financial Sector Issues:

  • The FSB Chair's Letter to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank
    Governors - July 2020.
  • The FSB's report on "COVID-19 pandemic: Financial stability implications and policy measures taken." - July 2020.
  • The FSB's report on "Supervisory issues associated with benchmark transition." - July 2020.
  • The FSB's report on "Evaluation of the effects of too-big-to-fail reforms: consultation report." - June 2020.
  • The CPMI's report on "Enhancing cross-border payments: building blocks of a global roadmap", with accompanying technical background report -
    July 2020.

The G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion:

  • G20 High-Level Policy Guidelines on Digital Financial Inclusion for Youth, Women, and SMEs, the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) - July 2020.
  • The OECD's Report on Advancing the Digital Financial Inclusion for Youth
    • July 2020.
  • A Report on Advancing Women's Digital Financial Inclusion, the Better Than Cash Alliance, Women's World Banking and the WBG - July 2020.
  • A Report on Promoting Digital and Innovative SME Financing, The WBG
    • July 2020.

27

Communiqué

G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

18 July 2020

The G20 Compact with Africa:

  • Compact Monitoring Report, the IMF, WBG and AfDB - May 2020.

28

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 18 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 16:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pChina to offer more financial support for flood-hit areas
RE
12:37pFACTBOX-Activists and politicians mourn John Lewis' death
RE
12:23pAustria's Kurz says EU talks going in the right direction but difficult
RE
12:16pIMF exploring additional tools to provide aid to pandemic-hit countries
RE
12:16pG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting - Communiqué
PU
11:56aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 18.07.2020
PU
11:55aChances for deal at EU summit on Saturday "very slim" - diplomat
RE
11:50aChina battles damage left by extensive flooding
RE
11:41aIndonesia boosts tax incentives to limit economic impact from COVID
RE
11:26aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Managing Director Urges Further Action to Secure a Resilient Recovery HTML File
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALMART INC. : THE NEXT PHASE OF THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE: Stores Reborn as E-Commerce Warehouses
2HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Hexagon Purus receives first contract to provide hydrogen transport modules in the US
3TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro present binding bid for Oi's mobile assets
4HDFC BANK LIMITED : HDFC BANK : June quarter profit rises by a fifth, warns of higher defaults
5ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA: EssilorLuxottica initiates legal proceedings to obtain information from G..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group