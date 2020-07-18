Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 12:11pm EDT
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan wears a protective mask as he attends a virtual meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies vowed on Saturday to continue using "all available policy tools" to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers, in a communique issued after a virtual meeting on Saturday, said the global economy would recover as economies gradually reopen, but said further actions were needed to ensure growth.

"We are determined to continue to use all available policy tools to safeguard people's lives, jobs and incomes, support global economic recovery, and enhance the resilience of the financial system, while safeguarding against downside risks," they said in statement after the meeting ended.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has infected more than 14.14 million people and killed 596,576, according to a Reuters tally. The United States, the world's largest economy, tops the list of deaths.

Sweeping shutdowns aimed at halting the spread of the disease have caused massive disruption to the global economy, and are hitting the world's poorest countries hardest.

G20 finance officials said 42 of the world's 73 poorest countries had requested a freeze in official bilateral debt payments through the end of the year, amounting to about $5.3 billion (£4.23 billion) in deferred payments.

Reflecting concerns raised by the World Bank that China, a G20 member and the largest creditor to developing countries, was not participating fully, the officials urged all official bilateral creditors to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) fully and transparently.

They also "strongly encouraged" private creditors to participate on comparable terms, and said they would consider extending the debt standstill in the second half of 2020.

Private creditors had not received any formal requests from countries for debt service suspension under the G20 initiative, the Institute for International Finance (IIF) said on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday's meeting.

"We encourage the private sector investors to participate in this, but we need to be very careful not to interfere on private agreements," Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said in a press conference at the end of the meeting.

Saudi Arabia is the current G20 chair.

The officials also reaffirmed their commitment to resolving differences over how to tax digital services and reaching a broad, consensus-based solution this year.

They said they expected to see proposals on international tax reform by October, when they meet again.

"Fair taxation of international companies and large digital groups is more urgent than ever," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said after the meeting.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington, Davide Barbuscia in Dubai, Marwa Rashad in Riyadh, Raya Jalabi in London, Christian Kraemer in Berlin and Tom Sims in Frankfurt; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Frances Kerry)

By Marwa Rashad and Andrea Shalal
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41pPRESIDENT OF IRELAND : Higgins urges world leaders to respond to UN Secretary General António Guterres' call for action
PU
02:34pG20 finance officials stop short of recommending debt freeze extension
RE
01:45pSAUDI ECONOMY LIKELY WORSE IN SECOND-QUARTER DESPITE JUNE IMPROVEMENT : central bank governor
RE
01:10pThai protesters call for government to resign
RE
01:01pChina to offer more financial support for flood-hit areas
RE
12:37pFACTBOX-Activists and politicians mourn John Lewis' death
RE
12:36pG20 finance officials stop short of recommending debt freeze extension
RE
12:23pAustria's Kurz says EU talks going in the right direction but difficult
RE
12:16pIMF exploring additional tools to provide aid to pandemic-hit countries
RE
12:16pG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting - Communiqué
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALMART INC. : THE NEXT PHASE OF THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE: Stores Reborn as E-Commerce Warehouses
2HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Hexagon Purus receives first contract to provide hydrogen transport modules in the US
3TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro present binding bid for Oi's mobile assets
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA: EssilorLuxottica initiates legal proceedings to obtain information from G..
5HDFC BANK LIMITED : HDFC BANK : June quarter profit rises by a fifth, warns of higher defaults

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group