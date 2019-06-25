Log in
G20 summit draft communique calls for promotion of free trade - Asahi

06/25/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies will likely point to the need to promote free trade as a means to achieve strong global growth, Japan's Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The draft communique of the G20 summit to be held in Osaka, western Japan, this week also stresses the need to create a positive cycle of economic growth and distribution, the Asahi said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Stephen Coates)

