G20 to forgo issuing statement after Monday's call

The talks, which are scheduled for 1100 GMT, comes as the G20 faces pressure to take coordinated action against a pandemic that has jolted markets and stoked fears of a global recession.

At the teleconference, the G20 finance leaders are expected to prepare for a summit complicated by an oil price war between two members, Saudi Arabia and Russia, and a war of words between two others, the United States and China.

Saudi Arabia, which chairs this year's G20, has announced a plan to hold an extraordinary virtual leaders' summit this week "to put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy."

Compared with the smaller, tight-knit G7 group of advanced economies, the G20 consists of big emerging nations like China that makes it harder to reach a consensus on quick-moving crisis, analysts say.

"The conference call will probably have a feature unique to the G20," a Japanese finance ministry official told reporters on Monday.

