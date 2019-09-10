G4S : Named Outstanding Contract Security Company by the OSPAs at GSX

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S Secure Solutions (USA) was named the Outstanding Contract Security Company by the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) during a ceremony held at the 2019 Global Security Exchange conference in Chicago yesterday evening. David Serafine, G4S Director, Strategic Accounts, was also recognized as the Outstanding Contract Security Director.

"We are honored to be recognized by The OSPAs and are proud of the efforts of our teams across the region," said Drew Levine, President of G4S Secure Solutions (USA). "We are committed to providing industry-leading solutions to our clients, and this would not be possible without the incredible efforts of our security personnel who work diligently every day."

G4S attributes its success to new company strategies that enables customers to gain security efficiencies by combining all G4S offerings, such as security officer services and various technologies through the G4S Integrated Security Solutions (ISS) approach. Additionally, the G4S Security Risk Management Model was developed and is implemented as a risk-based, data-driven approach used to oversee enterprise security. Working with clients, G4S helps determine every resource clients want to protect, the potential risk exposure to these resources and the possible resolutions. In 2018, the company launched a new operating model that restructured the Secure Solutions (USA) business to better serve customer needs.

Serafine was recognized for his leadership managing one of the company's most strategic global customers. Working with multiple stakeholders, Serafine led five consecutive comprehensive internal audits, something that was previously not accomplished prior to his arrival. He also introduced a Regional Security Operations Center (RSOC) Governance Model, the first of its kind, that streamlines the account by allowing the client to specify every skill and certification that is required of the security staff. Additionally, Serafine developed the G4S diversity program, successfully promoting multiple minority senior management members to leadership roles as Site Security Managers, Operations Managers, Regional Security and Global Data Administration Managers.

