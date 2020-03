G7 deputies had call Thursday night about virus impact - Japanese official

The deputies shared steps each country is taking, said Yoshiki Takeuchi, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs.

Bank of Japan and government officials on Friday reaffirmed the need to work together if needed while closely monitoring the economic and financial market impact of the spreading virus impact.

Takeuchi spoke to reporters after a meeting between officials from the government and the central bank, which he said was held to exchange views on "nervous moves" in financial markets, which have plunged this week.[MKTS/GLOB]

