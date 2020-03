Japan's government is compiling a package of economic measures, including a broad range of steps on tax and fiscal policy, to mitigate damage from the coronavirus, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said separately.

The ministers spoke in news conferences after a regular cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)