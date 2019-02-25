GA-ASI Announces Air 7003 Team Reaper Australia Takes Shape

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the leading
manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars,
electro-optic and related mission systems, today outlined the tangible
progress of Team Reaper® Australia towards achieving the
Australian Industry Content requirements for this project. GA-ASI first
unveiled Team Reaper Australia at AVALON 2017 when the team consisted of
four companies dedicated to the support, development and manufacture of
RPA for the Australian Defence Force (ADF). Since then, the team has
grown to 10 members.
This past November, the Australian Government named GA-ASI to provide
the Armed RPA system under Project Air 7003, with the specific variant –
the MQ-9A or advanced MQ-9B – to be selected during 2019.
“We’ve brought together a world-class group of companies that make up
Team Reaper Australia, and the team continues to grow,” said Linden
Blue, CEO of GA-ASI. “Following the Australian Government’s selection of
GA-ASI to provide the Armed RPAS, Team Reaper Australia activity has
increased significantly and all team members committed to supporting ADF
requirements.”
While the specific support requirements are still in definition between
the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), the Royal
Australian Air Force (RAAF) and General Atomics, Team Reaper Australia
is currently geared towards the following services and capabilities:
-
Cobham Aviation Services Australia – Lead Partner – Maintenance,
Repair and Overhaul (MRO), logistics
-
CAE Australia – RPA training devices, training services, support
material and courseware
-
Airspeed – Sovereign payload pods and in-country composite repairs
-
Flight Data Systems – Aviation services and products, including
environmental testing of line-replaceable units, flight data
acquisition, monitoring and analysis
-
Raytheon Australia – Electro-Optical/Infrared image systems, and
integration of payloads and weapons
-
Collins Aerospace – Fast Attack (FasTAK) Network Joint Fires on
Rosetta Data Link Processor Gateway for Digital Joint Fires
-
Quickstep Technologies – Composite component manufacturing
-
Sentient Vision Systems – Autonomous detection systems, including all
environmental ViDAR Wide Area Motion Imagery
-
TAE Aerospace – Honeywell TPE331 Engine MRO and other
powerplant-related component manufacturing
-
Ultra Electronics Australia – Electronic Warfare (EW) payloads
With the selection of GA-ASI to supply the ADF RPAS, Australia joins
other top-tier military forces in choosing a MQ-9 variant because of its
proven, multi-role combat performance and networking/interoperability
effects. Known as the warfighters’ choice, the MQ-9 is part of GA-ASI’s
Predator® series of RPAS, which is the world’s most trusted
and capable Armed Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance (MALE) RPAS, and hails
from a family of RPA systems that recently surpassed five million flight
hours.
