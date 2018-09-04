GA-ASI Expands Team Reaper Australia

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world's leading
manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, today announced
the further expansion of Team Reaper Australia.
Sentient Vision Systems, Team Reaper Australia’s newest member, is the
only Australian provider of Intelligence, Surveillance, and
Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions that has been an integral part of every
Australian Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) program to date. The inclusion
of Sentient Vision further reinforces Team Reaper Australia as the only
viable solution to meet the Project Air 7003 requirement, which now
consists of ten Australian companies providing a range of innovative
sensor, communication, manufacturing and life-cycle support capabilities.
"General Atomics recognizes the importance of having a robust team of
Australian industry partners to support the Air 7003 requirements," said
Linden Blue, CEO of GA-ASI. "We continue to be committed to partnerships
with Australian industry and to providing a capable, affordable RPA
system to the Australian Defence Force."
"Sentient is proud of our close collaboration with the Australian
Government. From our foundations of the Defence Science and Technology
Group’s Capability and Technology Demonstrator (CTD) program, to our
proud history of deployments in support of the Australian warfighter,
Sentient sees the inclusion of our ViDAR wide area motion imagery
payload as a part of Team Reaper Australia in support of the Air 7003
requirement as a reinforcement of Australian leadership in advanced
autonomy," said Simon Olsen, director of Business Development, Strategy
and Partnerships at Sentient Vision Systems.
Team Reaper Australia, originally consisting of Cobham, CAE Australia,
Raytheon, and Flight Data Systems, was first announced at the Australian
International Aerospace and Defence Exposition (AVALON 2017) by Linden
Blue and Air Chief Marshal Sir Angus Houston, AK, DFC of Defence South
Australia. Since Avalon 2017, Team Reaper Australia has expanded to ten
companies, and now includes Cobham Australia, CAE Australia, Raytheon
Australia, Flight Data Systems, TAE Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Ultra
Electronics Australia, Airspeed, Quickstep Holdings Ltd and Sentient
Vision Systems.
Project Air 7003 will provide the Australian Defence Force with an Armed
MALE RPA system that will include aircraft and Ground Control Stations
(GCS) that will be fully inter-operable with Australia’s allies.
About GA-ASI
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of
General Atomics, is the leading designer and manufacturer of proven,
reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and
electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA
series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than five million
flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft
with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver
persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike.
The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and
sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and
support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more
information, visit www.ga-asi.com.
Reaper, Predator, and Lynx are registered trademarks of General Atomics
Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
About Sentient Vision Systems
Sentient Vision Systems develops and deploys computer vision solutions
for defense and civil applications. Since 1999 Sentient has specialized
in video analytics with a primary focus on the development of automated
detection software for full motion video. With over 1,700 systems
deployed, Sentient’s solutions enhance the performance of EO/IR
operations for many agencies and forces worldwide.
For more information, visit www.sentientvision.com.
