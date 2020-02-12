Log in
GA-ASI Hosts Spanish Suppliers as Part of Industry Day

02/12/2020 | 12:02pm EST

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and the Regional Government Department of Andalucía, Spain, through Extenda, held a Spanish Industry Day at GA-ASI’s Poway, California, headquarters on February 11, 2020. Twelve companies participated from the Andalucían aerospace industry. The event was organized by GA-ASI, a leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, and Extenda, Andalucía’s export support agency.

During the event, the Andalucían companies learned about GA-ASI’s procurement process and supply chain dynamics, and presented their capabilities for potential support for GA-ASI RPA programs. The event gave GA-ASI an opportunity to learn about the Andalucían aviation industry’s capacities first-hand. GA-ASI supplies the MQ-9 RPA to the Spanish Air Force and is seeking to increase its number of Spanish defense industry suppliers.

“It’s been a great pleasure to host a cross-section of Spanish aerospace suppliers,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “As a global provider of Remotely Piloted Aircraft, GA-ASI is always enthusiastic about working with companies that share our drive for innovation.”

The following companies attended the event: Hispano Aeronautica, Sofitec Composites, Airgrup, Aertec Solutions, Airtificial Aerospace & Defense, CiTD, DHV Technology, Integrasys SA, Seven Sols, AYESA Air Control, Alter Technologies and Malaga-based MADES also participated. GA-ASI and Extenda worked together on a similar event in 2017 in Malaga, Spain.

Hi-resolution images of the MQ-9 are available to qualified media outlets from GA-ASI.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Predator, Lynx, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
