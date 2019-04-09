GA-ASI's Certifiable Ground Control Station Controls First End-to-End Flight

The Certifiable Ground Control Station (CGCS) from General Atomics
Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) was used to control the complete
flight of an MQ-9B SkyGuardian – including takeoff and landing – on
March 12th. This is the first time the CGCS has been used to
control an entire end-to-end flight of a Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005834/en/
“Controlling takeoff and landing was the last step in a progression of flight milestones for the CGCS,” said David R. Alexander, president, GA-ASI. “Our vision is that MQ-9B will be the first RPA certified to fly in national and international airspace. To achieve that goal, our GCS needs to be type-certified, as well. Completing an end-to-end flight was an important step in achieving that ultimate goal.” (Photo: Business Wire)
“Controlling takeoff and landing was the last step in a progression of
flight milestones for the CGCS,” said David R. Alexander, president,
GA-ASI. “Our vision is that MQ-9B will be the first RPA certified to fly
in national and international airspace. To achieve that goal, our GCS
needs to be type-certified, as well. Completing an end-to-end flight was
an important step in achieving that ultimate goal.”
The flight originated from the Yuma Proving Grounds in Yuma, Arizona.
The CGCS features a Pro Line Fusion® integrated avionics
system from Collins Aerospace, the Abaco FORCE2 flight computer, as well
as all the weapons and payload controls for MQ-9B.
The CGCS architecture provides separation between flight and mission
critical functions. Flight critical functions are performed using
off-the-shelf avionics and flight computers running GA-ASI’s certifiable
DAL B software. The mission critical functions are separated and run
alongside GA-ASI’s proven Advanced Cockpit payload and weapons equipment.
Hi-resolution photos of the CGCS are available to qualified media
outlets from the listed GA-ASI media contact.
About GA-ASI
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of
General Atomics, is the leading designer and manufacturer of proven,
reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and
electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator®
RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than
five million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance,
mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems
required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness
and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control
stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot
training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For
more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.
Reaper, Predator, and Lynx are registered trademarks of General Atomics
Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005834/en/