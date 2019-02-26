GA-ASI's New Block 50 Ground Control Station Flies MQ-9 Reaper

The U.S. Air Force’s new Block 50 Ground Control Station (GCS) –
developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) – for
the first time controlled an MQ-9 Reaper® on January8th
from the GA-ASI Gray Butte Flight Operations Facility near Palmdale,
Calif.
“This is an exciting milestone for the Block 50,” said David R. Alexander, president, GA-ASI. “With the Block 50, we’re developing a GCS that will reduce manpower requirements and support future missions in complex operating environments.” (Photo: Business Wire)
The Block 50 GCS cockpit for Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) is designed
with improved capabilities through an optimized Human Machine Interface
(HMI) that significantly enhances aircrew situational awareness and
allows for single seat operations. It integrates multi-level security
feeds with onboard sensors to display a comprehensive picture of the
battlespace and incorporates improved information assurance capabilities
that protect against cybersecurity risks.
The design of the Block 50 provides separation of flight critical
components to increase flight safety posture, enable rapid testing and
integration of new mission capabilities.
Features of the new Block 50 GCS include:
-
An intuitive glass cockpit design that reduces operator workload and
increases effectiveness of mission execution through electronic
checklists and integrated mission data information displays
-
Demonstrated Single Seat operations
-
An increase in modularity and interface definition to aid in
overcoming Diminishing Manufacturing Sources (DMS)
-
One-deep line-replaceable unit (LRU) access to reduce maintenance down
time and increase operational availability (Ao)
-
A new Multi-Level Secure (MLS) Integrated Communication System (ICS)
for improved situational awareness, leveraging an upgraded network
infrastructure for sharing information throughout a globally connected
GCS and Squadron Operating Center (SOC) network
About GA-ASI
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of
General Atomics, is the leading designer and manufacturer of proven,
reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and
electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator®
RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than
five million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance,
mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems
required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness
and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control
stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot
training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For
more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.
Reaper, Predator, and Lynx are registered trademarks of General Atomics
Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
