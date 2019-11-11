Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GA-ASI to Conduct Series of Capability Demonstrations in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Working with HAF to Showcase Maritime Surveillance and Airspace Integration for RPA

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), a global leader in Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), announced today that they are working with the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) in Greece to conduct a series of demonstration flights for European countries in December. Flights will base out of the HAF’s site in Larissa and use a GA-ASI MQ-9 Guardian RPA to showcase maritime surveillance capabilities, as well as a GA-ASI-developed Detect and Avoid (DAA) system that enables RPA to fly safely in civil airspace alongside manned aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005503/en/

“We appreciate the Hellenic Air Force’s support in helping showcase the maritime surveillance and civil airspace integration capabilities of our unmanned aircraft in Europe.” - Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We appreciate the Hellenic Air Force’s support in helping showcase the maritime surveillance and civil airspace integration capabilities of our unmanned aircraft in Europe.” - Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We appreciate the HAF’s support in helping showcase the maritime surveillance and civil airspace integration capabilities of our unmanned aircraft in Europe,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “The demand for affordable, long-endurance airborne surveillance of the seas surrounding Europe is growing.”

The demonstration configuration is based on the MQ-9 systems operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in support of its maritime surveillance roles.

The DAA system consists of an air-to-air radar and processor integrated with Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS II) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B). The DAA system from GA-ASI is operational in the U.S. The system’s collision-avoidance radar provides an essential safety feature for integrating unmanned aircraft into civil airspace.

The MQ-9 system will also demonstrate a multi-mode maritime surface-search radar with Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) mode, an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver, and High-Definition/Full-Motion Video sensor equipped with optical and infrared cameras. This sensor suite enables real-time detection and identification of surface vessels over thousands of square nautical miles.

The featured Raytheon SeaVue surface-search radar system provides automatic tracking of maritime targets and correlation of AIS transmitters with radar detection.

GA-ASI is also partnering with SES, a leading satellite communications (SATCOM) operator and managed services provider, with over 70 satellites in Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES will provide the GEO satellite connectivity that enables the MQ-9 to operate securely with a high-capacity datalink, enabling real-time transmission of sensor data from the aircraft, and extending its effective operational range far beyond that of “line-of-sight” datalinks.

“With our global satellite fleet, SES has been supporting the critical needs of GA-ASI and their government customers who have operated these aircraft for close to two decades,” said Nicole Robinson, Senior Vice President, Global Government at SES Networks. “We are proud to support this demonstration effort for the Hellenic Air Force as part of our long-standing relationship with General Atomics.”

Hi-resolution images of the MQ-9 Guardian are available to qualified media outlets from the GA-ASI and HAF media contact list.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With 6 million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Predator and Lynx are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pMEDIA ALERT : CloudGenix and Palo Alto Networks to Showcase New Joint Solution for Secure SD-WAN at Ignite '19 Europe
GL
12:40pTAKKT AG : TAKKT re-organizes its Group and management structures
EQ
12:39pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces iRobot Corp. (IRBT) Again Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
12:38pINFOSEC : thanks military scholarship winners for their service
BU
12:36pAIRASIA BHD : Welcome to RedPoint
AQ
12:36pSM INVESTMENTS : #Gratitudeisthebestattitude
AQ
12:35pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:35pANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING AMENDMENTS TO THE PRESS RELEASE TITLED &LDQUO;ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMMENCEMENT OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED (SECURITIES CODE : 3258)” due to Changes of Conditions of Tender Offer
BU
12:34pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:33pWest Palm Beach Product Liability Attorney Donald R. Fountain Recertified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
5Oil steadies as Cushing drawdown faces trade worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group