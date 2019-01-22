Log in
GA Telesis Board Appoints Norman Liu as an Independent Director

01/22/2019 | 01:00am EST

GA Telesis, LLC, a leading global commercial aviation integrated services provider, announces that its Board of Directors will appoint Norman C.T. Liu as an Independent Board Member effective February 1, 2019.

Norm brings over 35 years of experience in aviation financing, infrastructure investing and investment banking. He is the former Chairman, President and CEO of GE Capital Aviation Services (“GECAS"), a world leader in commercial aircraft leasing and financing. He retired from GE at the end of 2016 after 30 years of service and is currently a senior advisor to various companies in the infrastructure and aviation sectors. He was an Advanced Leadership Fellow at Harvard in 2017 and also serves as an Adjunct Professor at University College Dublin in Ireland. He received his bachelor’s degree from Yale University and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

“We are pleased that Norm will be joining our Board to participate in the explosive growth of our franchise,” said Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA Telesis. “He is one of the most well-known and respected aviation executives and was instrumental in expanding GECAS over several decades into a major global player in aviation finance and related services.”

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis provides integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of “Customer Success” being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the company’s core business is integrated aviation solutions and its mission is customer success.

For further information: please contact marketing@gatelesis.com


© Business Wire 2019
