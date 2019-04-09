GA Telesis : Engine Services Signs Long-term Repair and Overhaul Agreement with Atlas Air, Inc.

GA
Telesis Engine Services Oy (“GATES”),
a wholly owned subsidiary of GA
Telesis, LLC, the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services,
announced today that it has signed a long-term engine maintenance and
services agreement with Atlas Air, Inc. The 7-year comprehensive repair
and overhaul agreement covers Atlas Air’s CF6-80C2B engines. The engines
that are part of this agreement are operated on the Atlas Boeing
747-400F and 767-300F fleets and services will be performed by the
talented team of technicians at GATES‘ Helsinki Airport facility.
“This agreement represents the next phase in the growth plan of GATES
and is a true testimony to the quality and customer care GATES
has been demonstrating over the years,” said Abdol Moabery, CEO GA
Telesis, LLC.
“This agreement demonstrates the long-term partnership and customer
commitment model built by our COO/CCO Carsten Holm’s team and the
continued efforts of the GATES
Customer Support Department. I am extremely proud of our achievement
thus far and look forward to having our Production Team exceed Atlas
Air’s expectations around this agreement,” said Jukka Laurila, President
& Director of GATES.
“We value our long-standing relationship with GATES as they continue to
provide the high levels of service and favorable costing required,” said
Larry Gibbons, Atlas Air Senior Vice President Technical Operations and
Chief Procurement Officer.
The agreement with Atlas represents approximately a quarter of GATES’
annual capacity and will further drive the development of efficiencies
and gains to Atlas and its other customers. The GA Telesis team is proud
to support the reliability of Atlas Air’s service to its customers and
will strive to exceed all expected service levels in its operations
through this newly signed agreement.
About GA Telesis
GA
Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the
aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of “Customer
Success” being the goal, GA
Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs
and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO
operations in 19 countries. At GA
Telesis, the company’s core business is integrated aviation
solutions and their mission is customer success.
