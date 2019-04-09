Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GA Telesis : MRO Services Group Announces New Long-term Agreement with JetBlue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 12:02am EDT

GA Telesis (the Company), a leader in integrated aviation services, reported the execution of a long-term agreement with JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU). The agreement, which began in December 2018, covers the repair and overhaul of a variety of components for JetBlue’s fleet of Embraer 190. “We started working with JetBlue in early 2018 and our performance on TAT and reliability led to the execution of a long-term agreement,” said Pastor Lopez, President of MRO Services. “Our team of dedicated professionals is very proud of this accomplishment. This agreement is the result of our team’s effort to continuously improve everything we do for JetBlue.”

The MRO Services Group has a strong focus on performance by deploying lean operations and eliminating waste from daily activities that lead to direct cost savings for our customers. Our “OEM Parts Only Philosophy” and current OEM arrangements provide a great benefit to GA Telesis’ customers and OEM partners. GA Telesis can deliver OEM quality material at competitive prices to its customers while enhancing the OEMs market channels.

“The E190 is important to our current network strategy, particularly in the Northeast and on some of our busiest key routes,” said Bill Cade, Vice President, Technical Operations, JetBlue. “GA Telesis is a valued partner of JetBlue overseeing the maintenance of our 60 E190 aircraft.” In January of 2018, the MRO Services Group announced a long-term Repair and Overhaul License Agreement and Parts Supply Agreement with Honeywell. Keeping with its OEM-alignment philosophy, the agreement includes repairs of over 175 base part numbers and line replacement unit (LRU) repair items and sourcing over 1,200 material supply line items from Honeywell Aerospace. Products include electro-mechanical, pneumatic and mechanical LRU’s covering a variety of Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer fleet applications. The Company plans to continue its OEM alignment strategy with other OEMs that will allow it to provide OEM approved repairs while using genuine OEM approved materials at competitive rates.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of “Customer Success” being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the company’s core business is integrated aviation solutions and their mission is customer success. For further information: please contact: marketing@gatelesis.com

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aNOVARTIS : Alcon Debuts as Independent, Publicly Traded Company
BU
12:30aCHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING HLDGNS : says no change to Boeing 737 MAX order
RE
12:28a(SIMPLIFIED CHINESE) RESULTS : Chinese Works Of Art Spring Sale 2019
PU
12:26aNETFLIX : Trailer of 'Homecoming' featuring Beyonce finally out!
AQ
12:23aBLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Entitlement Offer Update
AQ
12:21aChina says it wants to eliminate bitcoin mining
RE
12:16aWAL MART STORES : Walmart Is Rolling Out the Robots
DJ
12:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender on equipment purchase
AQ
12:16aBallard Signs Supply Agreement With Norled for Fuel Cell Modules to Power Ferry in Norway
AQ
12:16aROTORK : China, Uzbekistan JV opens tender for supply of spare parts for ROTORK drives
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 73..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
3AT&T : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AT&T Inc. ..
4DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : DAIICHI SANKYO : EZH1/2 Dual Inhibitor Valemetostat (DS-3201) Receives SAKIG..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : ceo Kevin Johnson Highlights Progress and Impact of the Starbucks : Colleg..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About