GA Telesis : MRO Services Group Announces New Long-term Agreement with JetBlue

GA
Telesis (the Company), a leader in integrated aviation services,
reported the execution of a long-term agreement with JetBlue (NASDAQ:
JBLU). The agreement, which began in December 2018, covers the repair
and overhaul of a variety of components for JetBlue’s fleet of Embraer
190. “We started working with JetBlue in early 2018 and our performance
on TAT and reliability led to the execution of a long-term agreement,”
said Pastor Lopez, President of MRO
Services. “Our team of dedicated professionals is very proud of this
accomplishment. This agreement is the result of our team’s effort to
continuously improve everything we do for JetBlue.”
The MRO Services Group has a strong focus on performance by deploying
lean operations and eliminating waste from daily activities that lead to
direct cost savings for our customers. Our “OEM Parts Only Philosophy”
and current OEM arrangements provide a great benefit to GA
Telesis’ customers and OEM partners. GA
Telesis can deliver OEM quality material at competitive prices to
its customers while enhancing the OEMs market channels.
“The E190 is important to our current network strategy, particularly in
the Northeast and on some of our busiest key routes,” said Bill Cade,
Vice President, Technical Operations, JetBlue. “GA Telesis is a valued
partner of JetBlue overseeing the maintenance of our 60 E190 aircraft.”
In January of 2018, the MRO
Services Group announced a long-term Repair and Overhaul
License Agreement and Parts Supply Agreement with Honeywell. Keeping
with its OEM-alignment philosophy, the agreement includes repairs of
over 175 base part numbers and line replacement unit (LRU) repair items
and sourcing over 1,200 material supply line items from Honeywell
Aerospace. Products include electro-mechanical, pneumatic and mechanical
LRU’s covering a variety of Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer
fleet applications. The Company plans to continue its OEM alignment
strategy with other OEMs that will allow it to provide OEM approved
repairs while using genuine OEM approved materials at competitive rates.
About GA Telesis
GA
Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the
aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of “Customer
Success” being the goal, GA
Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs
and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO
operations in 19 countries. At GA
Telesis, the company’s core business is integrated aviation
solutions and their mission is customer success. For further
information: please contact: marketing@gatelesis.com
About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier
in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando,
and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to
100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of
1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.
