Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GA Telesis Provides Innovative Inventory Operating Lease to Support LATAM 777-300ER Long-term Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 11:59pm CEST

GA Telesis, LLC (“GA Telesis” or “the Company”) announced the closing of a large inventory lease comprised of rotable spare parts for LATAM Airlines in support of its 777-300ER operations that was tailored to provide maximum operational flexibility for the airline.

Commencing its first inventory financing in 2008, GA Telesis has emerged as the world-leader in inventory financing of leased assets with over 30 major airline operators on six continents. Inventory leasing has grown in relevance with airlines as new technology aircraft are delivered by the airframe manufacturers. This proprietary leasing program provides operators, MROs, and other aviation asset investors increased flexibility in managing their capital investment and facilitate greater focus on their core operations.

Over the next three years, GA Telesis has budgeted up to $1 billion for asset financing in various structures to meet its customers’ needs for innovative financing solutions.

The transaction was financed jointly with GA Telesis’ shareholder, Tokyo Century Corporation, under undisclosed terms.

Earlier this week, Tokyo Century Corporation acquired an additional stake in GA Telesis making it the largest shareholder with 49.2% of the Company while All Nippon Airways Trading Company acquired a 10% stake.

About LATAM

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is a Brazilian-Chilean airline holding company incorporated under Chilean law and headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The group also has offices in São Paulo, Brazil. It is considered the largest airline in Latin America with subsidiaries in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of “Customer Success” being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis the company’s core business is integrated aviation solutions and their mission is customer success.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aCorona maker's CEO Rob Sands to step down, insider to replace him
RE
12:31aBANCO MACRO S.A. : Announces Share Repurchase Program
PR
12:30aNETFLIX : 'Orange Is the New Black' to wrap after next year's season 7
AQ
12:30aRegeneus Ltd European Patent Office Issues Notice of Intention to Grant European Patent
AW
12:29aSoCalBio Announces Lineup of Smart Wearable Device Companies to Present at 2nd Annual Digital Health Conference
BU
12:27aSamsung Debuts Semiconductor Innovations at Samsung Tech Day that Maximize Data Center Efficiencies and Enable AI, Enterprise and Emerging Technologies
BU
12:26aREGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) European Patent Office Issues Notice of Intention to Grant European Patent
AQ
12:25aATENTO : Opens New Customer Relationship Center in Chile
PR
12:25aCANOPY GROWTH : Canadian pot smokers celebrate legalization of marijuana
AQ
12:23aVECTRUS : Appoints Kevin Boyle as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
2BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Corona maker's CEO Rob Sands to step down, insider to replace him
3PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Financings
4EDGEWATER TECHNOLOGY INC. : EDGEWATER TECHNOLOGY : Announces Fixed Exchange Ratio for Arrangement with Alithya..
5XANADU MINES LTD : XANADU MINES : Achieves Dual-Listed Status

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.