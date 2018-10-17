GA Telesis Provides Innovative Inventory Operating Lease to Support LATAM 777-300ER Long-term Operations

GA Telesis, LLC (“GA Telesis” or “the Company”) announced the closing of a large inventory lease comprised of rotable spare parts for LATAM Airlines in support of its 777-300ER operations that was tailored to provide maximum operational flexibility for the airline.

Commencing its first inventory financing in 2008, GA Telesis has emerged as the world-leader in inventory financing of leased assets with over 30 major airline operators on six continents. Inventory leasing has grown in relevance with airlines as new technology aircraft are delivered by the airframe manufacturers. This proprietary leasing program provides operators, MROs, and other aviation asset investors increased flexibility in managing their capital investment and facilitate greater focus on their core operations.

Over the next three years, GA Telesis has budgeted up to $1 billion for asset financing in various structures to meet its customers’ needs for innovative financing solutions.

The transaction was financed jointly with GA Telesis’ shareholder, Tokyo Century Corporation, under undisclosed terms.

Earlier this week, Tokyo Century Corporation acquired an additional stake in GA Telesis making it the largest shareholder with 49.2% of the Company while All Nippon Airways Trading Company acquired a 10% stake.

About LATAM

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is a Brazilian-Chilean airline holding company incorporated under Chilean law and headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The group also has offices in São Paulo, Brazil. It is considered the largest airline in Latin America with subsidiaries in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of “Customer Success” being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis the company’s core business is integrated aviation solutions and their mission is customer success.

