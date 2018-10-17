GA Telesis Provides Innovative Inventory Operating Lease to Support LATAM 777-300ER Long-term Operations

GA
Telesis, LLC (“GA Telesis” or “the Company”) announced the closing
of a large inventory lease comprised of rotable spare parts for LATAM
Airlines in support of its 777-300ER operations that was tailored to
provide maximum operational flexibility for the airline.
Commencing its first inventory financing in 2008, GA
Telesis has emerged as the world-leader in inventory financing of
leased assets with over 30 major airline operators on six continents.
Inventory leasing has grown in relevance with airlines as new technology
aircraft are delivered by the airframe manufacturers. This proprietary
leasing program provides operators, MROs, and other aviation asset
investors increased flexibility in managing their capital investment and
facilitate greater focus on their core operations.
Over the next three years, GA
Telesis has budgeted up to $1 billion for asset financing in various
structures to meet its customers’ needs for innovative financing
solutions.
The transaction was financed jointly with GA Telesis’ shareholder, Tokyo
Century Corporation, under undisclosed terms.
Earlier this week, Tokyo
Century Corporation acquired an additional stake in GA Telesis
making it the largest shareholder with 49.2% of the Company while All
Nippon Airways Trading Company acquired a 10% stake.
About LATAM
LATAM
Airlines Group S.A. is a Brazilian-Chilean airline holding company
incorporated under Chilean law and headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The
group also has offices in São Paulo, Brazil. It is considered the
largest airline in Latin America with subsidiaries in Argentina,
Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.
About GA Telesis
GA
Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the
aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of “Customer
Success” being the goal, GA
Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs
and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO
operations in 19 countries. At GA
Telesis the company’s core business is integrated aviation solutions
and their mission is customer success.
