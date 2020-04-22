Log in
GA technologies ranked as 110 of the Financial Times' Top 1000 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2020

04/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

TOKYO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA technologies Co., Ltd (TYO: 3491) announced the company has ranked as No.110 of the top 1,000 places on the Financial Times' High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific 2020 list, which is based on percentage growth in annual revenue between 2015-2018.

About FT 1000: High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2020

Financial Times 1000 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific conducted research with their research partner Statista to demonstrate leading technology companies in Asia-Pacific from ecommerce to financial services, healthcare and beyond. The list considered companies based in 11 of the region's more developed markets such as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Those that participated have been ranked according to the percentage growth in their revenues between 2015-2018.

For more information visit, https://www.ft.com/high-growth-asia-pacific-ranking-2020 

GA technologies was founded in 2013, and 5 years after the company was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange has achieved net sales of 39 billion yen in FY 2019. GA technologies operates a comprehensive real estate tech brand call "RENOSY" and has 398 employees (as of March 2020) including group companies. The company set up an AI strategy center where they produce services with AI and RPA internally. Currently, company is challenging DX (digital transformation) in the real estate industry by actively incorporating online sales meetings, electronic contracts, and online meetings for real estate contracts for disclosure statements.

About RENOSY

RENOSY is a comprehensive PropTech (Property x Technology) brand operated by GA technologies.

The service provides an unprecedented real estate experience through a variety of services using technologies such as AI and RPA.

About RENOSY: https://www.renosy.com

About GA technologies Co., Ltd.

GA technologies is a PropTech (Property x Technology) company founded in 2013 which operates a comprehensive PropTech brand, RENOSY. The Company aims to build a real estate distribution platform that utilizes technology such as AI and RPA to provide one stop real estate services and to optimize the entire real estate industry with technology. GA technologies group provides business support services that optimize real estate operations with technology, to support DX in the analog real estate industry.

GA technologies continues to use AI and blockchain technology to challenge new services in various fields with high affinity, such as finance (FinTech), insurance (InsurTech) and construction (ConTech), to inspire people with technology x innovation.

President and CEO: Ryo Higuchi
Founded: March 2013
TYO:3491
Headquarters: Tokyo, JAPAN
Operates the comprehensive real estate technology brand RENOSY, etc.
Web site: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/en/ir/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ga-technologies-ranked-as-110-of-the-financial-times-top-1000-high-growth-companies-asia-pacific-2020-301045104.html

SOURCE GA technologies Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
