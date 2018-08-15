Log in
GAEC Educação : 2Q18 Earnings Release - 08/15/2018

08/15/2018 | 06:16am CEST

São Paulo, August 15, 2018- ANIMA HOLDING S.A., a publicly-held company, with headquarters in the City and State of São Paulo, located at Rua Natingui, nº 862, 1º floor - Vila Madalena, registered under corporate taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) no. 09.288.252/0001-32, announces today the results for the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18).

To access the entire 2Q18 Earnings Release, click here.

Conference Call with Webcast
August 15, 2018

English
01:00 p.m. (NY) | 02:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)
+1 (646) 843-6054
Webcast: click here
Código: Ânima
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Code: Ânima

Portuguese
11:30 a.m. (NY) | 12:30 p.m. (Brasilia time)
+55 (11) 2188-0155
Webcast: click here
Código: Ânima
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Code: Ânima

Disclaimer

GAEC Educação SA published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 04:15:03 UTC
