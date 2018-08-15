GAEC Educação : 2Q18 Earnings Release - 08/15/2018

São Paulo, August 15, 2018- ANIMA HOLDING S.A., a publicly-held company, with headquarters in the City and State of São Paulo, located at Rua Natingui, nº 862, 1º floor - Vila Madalena, registered under corporate taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) no. 09.288.252/0001-32, announces today the results for the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18).
To access the entire 2Q18 Earnings Release, click here.
Conference Call with Webcast
August 15, 2018
English
01:00 p.m. (NY) | 02:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)
+1 (646) 843-6054
Webcast: click here
Código: Ânima
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Code: Ânima
Portuguese
11:30 a.m. (NY) | 12:30 p.m. (Brasilia time)
+55 (11) 2188-0155
Webcast: click here
Código: Ânima
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Code: Ânima
