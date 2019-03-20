GAEC Educação : 4Q18 Earnings Release - 03/20/2019

São Paulo, March 20, 2019- ANIMA HOLDING S.A., a publicly-held company, with headquarters in the City and State of São Paulo, located at Rua Natingui, nº 862, 1º floor - Vila Madalena, registered under corporate taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) no. 09.288.252/0001-32, announces today the results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18).
To access the entire 4Q18 Earnings Release, click here.
Watch the Results Presentation Video:
Conference Call with Webcast
English and Portuguese
March 21, 2019
10:00 a.m. (NY) | 11:00 a.m. (Brasilia time)
+1 (646) 843-6054
+55 11 2188-0155
Webcast: click here
Code: Ânima
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Code: Ânima
Disclaimer
GAEC Educação SA published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 23:59:01 UTC