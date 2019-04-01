Log in
GAEC Educação : Anima Educação - Notice to the Market - 04/01/2019

04/01/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

ANIMA HOLDING S.A.
Publicly-Held Company - Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 09.288.252/0001-32
Rua Natingui, nº 862, 1º andar, Vila Madalena, São Paulo - SP

ISIN CODE: BRANIMACNOR6 // CODE FOR TRADING ON B3 S.A. -
BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO: 'ANIM3'

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
INTAKE PROCESS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

ANIMA HOLDING S.A.('Ânima Educação'), publicly-held company with authorized capital, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby announces to its investors and to the market in general the results of the intake process of students for the first half of 2019.

In an environment of strong competition and a low participation of public funding, Ânima announces the results of the intake process of new students, driven mainly by the new units inaugurated in 2019. We started the first semester of the year with 33.0 thousand new undergraduate students, a 9.8% growth versus the same period last year, a performance that is already based on a high level of comparison (+25% 1H18 vs 1H17).

¹ Includes units open in 2019.1 (Vila Leopoldina, Santana, Guarulhos, São Bernardo do Campo, Cubatão, Florianópolis Continente, Conselheiro Lafaiete, Itumbiara)
² Includes the acquisitions made in 2018 (CESUC, Faculdade Jangada and FACED)

The 8 new units opened in 2019-1, under the Organic Growth Plan - Q2A, were responsible for 2.4 thousand new students, or 7.3% of the total undergraduate enrollment. In addition, the three acquisitions carried out last year (CESUC in Catalão, Faculdade Jangada in Jaraguá do Sul and FACED in Divinópolis) contributed with 0.7 thousand students in this intake process, and we observed stability (-0.5%) when considering only the already existing units in 2018 (same campuses).

Out of the 33.0 thousand new undergraduate students, 27.5 thousand (83.5%) are out-of-pocket without any type of financing. Of the 5.4 thousand remaining students, we observed that 1.6 thousand (4.9%) started using private financing - Pravaler, while 0.6 thousand (1.7%) used public financing - FIES, and 3.3 thousand (9.9%) came through the federal government's Scholarship Program - ProUni.

In this way, we presented a 9.6% growth in our total student base, reaching 113.7 thousand enrollments in the beginning of 2019. We highlight the growth of the undergraduate student base, and stability of the Postgraduate and Vocational & K-12, in addition to a decrease in DL, in line with our strategic decision to suspend the offer of 100% DL courses.


The positive results presented during the last intake cycles reinforce the confidence we have in our strategy and in the capacity of delivery of our team. We continue focusing on the implementation of our strategic plan focused on the initiatives of organic expansion (Q2A), projects to improve student learning (E2A) and the evolution of experience and quality of services provided to our students (J2A).

We reaffirm our mission of Transforming the Country through Education with a focus on delivering results and generating increasing and sustainable value to our stakeholders.

Ânima Educaçãoremains available for any clarification or suggestions through its Investor Relations Department:Investor Relations
Phone:+55 (11) 4302-2611
E-mail:ri@animaeducacao.com.br
Website:www.animaeducacao.com.br/ir

São Paulo, April 01, 2019.

Marina Oehling GelmanMarcelo Battistella Bueno
IRO CEO

Disclaimer

GAEC Educação SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 01:16:12 UTC
