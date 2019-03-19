Log in
GAEC Educação : Material Fact - Resignation and Appointment of Executive Officers - 03/19/2019

03/19/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

ANIMA HOLDING S.A.
Publicly-Held Company - Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 09.288.252/0001-32
Rua Natingui, nº 862, 1º andar, Vila Madalena, São Paulo - SP

ISIN CODE: BRANIMACNOR6 //
CODE FOR TRADING ON B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO: 'ANIM3'

MATERIAL FACT
RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

ANIMA HOLDING S.A. ('Anima Educação' or 'Company'), in compliance with the provisions of Law 6404/76, CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended in the Novo Mercado Regulation, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, continuing the transformation process in the Company's governance structure, that we started to implement as of 2018, the Board of Directors, according to the meeting held on this date, accepted Mr. Ignacio Dauden Martinez's resignation from the position of New Businesses Director and, by virtue of this resignation, elected Mr. Átila Simões da Cunha to that position.

Ignacio continues to be part of the original shareholder group and will remain contributing to the Finance and M&A committee as a guest member.

Átila already acts as Expansion Vice President, and now holds the statutory position of New Businesses Director, with the convergence of organic and inorganic expansion activities in a single leadership.

To Ignacio, we offer our sincere thank you for his dedication and important contribution to Ânima Educação since its foundation, in 2003.

To Átila, we wish for continuity in the success that he has had in the conduct of his functions, adding the New Businesses unit to his team, in total synergy with the expansion activities that he has already been leading.

At the same meeting of the Board of Directors, the remaining members of the Board of Executive Officers for the new biennium were re-elected, with effects as of April 24, 2019, which will be composed as follows:

Marcelo Battistella Bueno - Chief Executive Officer
André Tavares - Chief Financial Officer
Átila Simões da Cunha - New Businesses Director
Marina Oehling Gelman - Director of Investor Relations and Director of Institutional Relations

Ânima Educaçãois available for any clarification or suggestion through the Investor Relations Department:

Investor Relations
Phone:+55 (11) 4302-2611
E-mail:ri@animaeducacao.com.br
Website:www.animaeducacao.com.br/ir

São Paulo, March 19, 2019.

Marina Oehling Gelman Marcelo Battistella Bueno
IRO CEO

Disclaimer

GAEC Educação SA published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 23:49:02 UTC
