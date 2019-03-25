GAEC Educação : Material Fact - Termination of Shareholders Agreement and Resignation of Board Member - 03/25/2019

ANIMA HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company - Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 09.288.252/0001-32

Rua Natingui, nº 862, 1º andar, Vila Madalena, São Paulo - SP

ISIN CODE: BRANIMACNOR6 //

CODE FOR TRADING ON B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO: 'ANIM3'

MATERIAL FACT

TERMINATION OF SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT AND RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER

ANIMA HOLDING S.A. ('Anima Educação' or 'Company'), in compliance with the provisions of Law 6404/76, CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended in the Novo Mercado Regulation, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Original Shareholders and the shareholder Península FIP signed, by mutual agreement, on this date, a Termination Instrument of the Shareholders Agreement executed on September 23, 2014, by which Península FIP ceases to be part of the control block.

Due to the termination, we received the request of resignation presented by Mrs. Laura Tourinho Jaguaribe to the position of effective member of the Board of Directors.

The full Termination Instrument of the Shareholders' Agreement is available on the Company's investor relations website at www.animaeducacao.com.br/ir, as well as at CVM's website www.cvm.gov.br.

São Paulo, March 25, 2019.