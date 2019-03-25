Log in
GAEC Educação : Material Fact - Termination of Shareholders Agreement and Resignation of Board Member - 03/25/2019

03/25/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

ANIMA HOLDING S.A.

Publicly-Held Company - Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 09.288.252/0001-32
Rua Natingui, nº 862, 1º andar, Vila Madalena, São Paulo - SP

ISIN CODE: BRANIMACNOR6 //
CODE FOR TRADING ON B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO: 'ANIM3'

MATERIAL FACT
TERMINATION OF SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT AND RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER

ANIMA HOLDING S.A. ('Anima Educação' or 'Company'), in compliance with the provisions of Law 6404/76, CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended in the Novo Mercado Regulation, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Original Shareholders and the shareholder Península FIP signed, by mutual agreement, on this date, a Termination Instrument of the Shareholders Agreement executed on September 23, 2014, by which Península FIP ceases to be part of the control block.

Due to the termination, we received the request of resignation presented by Mrs. Laura Tourinho Jaguaribe to the position of effective member of the Board of Directors.

The full Termination Instrument of the Shareholders' Agreement is available on the Company's investor relations website at www.animaeducacao.com.br/ir, as well as at CVM's website www.cvm.gov.br.

Ânima Educaçãois available for any clarification or suggestion through the Investor Relations Department:

Investor Relations
Phone:+55 (11) 4302-2611
E-mail:ri@animaeducacao.com.br
Website:www.animaeducacao.com.br/ir

São Paulo, March 25, 2019.

Marina Oehling Gelman Marcelo Battistella Bueno
IRO CEO

Disclaimer

GAEC Educação SA published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 00:14:08 UTC
