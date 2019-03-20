GAIN Coalition Report Finds Tort Law Can Be Used to Hold Unlawful Anti-Pipeline Protesters Accountable

In a report released today by the GAIN
Coalition, legal experts explain that anti-pipeline protesters can
be held legally accountable under tort law over their illicit efforts to
force banks into breaking financing contracts with pipeline developers.
The report entitled “Vigilante
Regulation: When Anti-Pipeline Activism Becomes Tortious Interference”
analyzes the latest efforts by environmental activists to hinder energy
infrastructure development through tortious interference, the negative
impacts on the energy industry and financial institutions, and outlines
legal options available to address illegal protest tactics. The report
was written by Phil Goldberg, Jamie Thompson, and Dalton Mott.
“We certainly respect the First Amendment and the right to protest – but
there is a legitimate process to address these concerns and we encourage
all stakeholders to take an active role in that process.” said GAIN
Coalition spokesman Craig Stevens. “This report brings much-needed
attention to the unlawful tactics anti-energy protesters utilize against
permitted infrastructure projects. Too often, protesters turn to methods
outside the regulatory process and the rule of law – like pressuring
banks to break contracts that fund energy infrastructure.”
Anti-energy protesters recently have been targeting private banks in an
attempt to pressure them into breaching their existing contractual
obligations to fund pipeline construction. These tactics are unlawful,
and, as this report explains, tort law can hold people accountable when
they tortiously interfere with such valid contractual relations. If a
pipeline developer has a financing contract with a bank breached as a
result of improper protesting activity, the company can file a claim for
tortious interference against the activists who caused the breach,
according to the authors of the report.
“Allowing vigilante regulation to go unchecked undermines our democracy.
We honor civil protests in this country, but we should not have to
accept improper efforts to overturn the rule of law. Pipelines are
carefully scrutinized, including for environmental concerns and with
significant public input. When government approvals are finalized, the
decisions must be accepted as part of our orderly society, not become
triggers for the unlawful obstruction of property interests and economic
rights,” said co-author Phil Goldberg. “People who violate the law by
improperly interfering with legitimate business activities, even to
advance a political or public policy preference, can be held accountable
for their actions through civil litigation.”
Environmental activists that are part of the “Keep it in the Ground”
movement have shifted their focus towards obstructing pipeline
infrastructure that transports oil and gas products to consumer markets
across the United States. Despite the many levels of regulatory review,
protests have escalated from peaceful demonstrations to unlawful,
dangerous tactics that aim to sabotage pipelines and equipment, harass
workers, and diminish their funding.
“Pipelines are critical to providing consumers with affordable energy
products in the safest means available,” said co-author Jamie Thompson.
“What we are seeing increasingly today is radical activism that exceeds
the bounds of civilized discourse and proper behavior. The push by
opponents, at all costs, to defund legally permitted projects through
campaigns of intimidation, threats, or other inappropriate conduct
crosses the line and should not be tolerated.”
These inauspicious tactics have led states to implement legislation to
hold protesters accountable. In South Dakota, for example, the state
legislature recently passed Senate Bill 189 allowing the state to seek
funds from protesters or “riot boosters” to help cover high costs
associated with pipeline protests. A number of other states are also
considering legislation to further protect critical infrastructure,
including pipelines, by increasing criminal penalties.
