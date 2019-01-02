|
GALEO Georgia Association of Latino Elected Offi : Jerry Gonzalez, GALEO's Executive Director, named as one of the “100 Most Influential Georgians”
01/02/2019 | 07:44pm CET
Jerry Gonzalez, GALEO's Executive Director, named as one of the '100 Most Influential Georgians'
For the 7th time, Georgia Trend Magazine named Jerry Gonzalez for his work with GALEO
(Norcross, Georgia) - January 2, 2019 - For a seventh time, Georgia Trend Magazine has named Jerry Gonzalez, Executive Director of GALEO, as one of the '100 Most Influential Georgians' for 2019.
'As the Latino community continues to significantly grow in Georgia, the effort to activate and engage the Latino electorate is critical. Jerry Gonzalez has been spearheading this work for over 15 years and as a result, Georgia has experienced a significant increase in Latino voter turnout and in the number of Latino elected officials. On behalf of GALEO's Board of Directors, we congratulate Jerry for being recognized as one of Georgia's 100 Most Influential Georgians. We are excited and proud to have Jerry's contributions to the state once again recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine. And we look forward to Jerry's consistent leadership with the support of the GALEO staff and GALEO members across our state,' said Jason Esteves, Chair of GALEO and Chair of the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.
From Georgia Trend Magazine, January 2019:
100 Most Influential Georgians of 2019: Propelling Positive ChangeThe 2019 roster of people making an impact on the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.
Edited by Mary Ann DeMuth, Karen Kirkpatrick, Patty Rasmussen and Christy Simo
According to Henry David Thoreau, 'Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.' His assessment is an apt description of the individuals included in Georgia Trend's 21st annual listing of the 100 Most Influential Georgians. Not only are they successful in their careers, but they also wield remarkable power and influence and have contributed to making life better for Georgians.
On the following pages, you'll find CEOs, politicians, college presidents and economic development leaders, among others, who have challenged, inspired and led efforts to bring about positive change in virtually every corner of the Peach State. Some are very public figures, while others work quietly behind the scenes. Many have helmed private businesses and helped shape industries, while some are heads of government, healthcare and nonprofit organizations. All are tireless and passionate in pursuit of their vision for a better Georgia.
Selecting the most influential leaders is a daunting task and one that involves much discussion, mulling and refinement by the Georgia Trend staff. Our initial list typically contains many more than 100 names, and there are always last minute changes as a result of retirements, power shifts, late-in-the-year hirings - and, this year, delayed election results. However, we believe the final group represents the best qualities of leadership, power, character and influence the state has to offer.
'100 Most Influential Georgians' list include:
-
David Abney, Chair & CEO of UPS
-
Stacey Abrams, Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate, Former Minority Leader, Georgia House of Representatives
-
Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines
-
Mark Becker, President of Georgia State University
-
Sara Blakely, Founder and CEO of Spanx
-
Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor, City of Atlanta
-
Paul Bowers, Chair, President & CEO, Georgia Power
-
Karen Bremer, CEO, Georgia Restaurant Association
-
Chris Carr, Attorney General, State of Georgia
-
Meria Carstarphen, Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools
-
Chris Clark, President & CEO, Georgia Chamber of Commerce
-
Geoff Duncan, Lieutenant Governor, State of Georgia
-
Darren Eales, President, Atlanta United FC
-
Jerry Gonzalez, Executive Director, Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials (GALEO)
-
Steve Henson, Minority Leader, (D-District 41), Georgia Senate
-
Johnny Isakson, U.S. Senator
-
Jan Jones, Speaker Pro Tempore, (R-District 47), Georgia House of Representatives
-
Daniel J. Kaufman, President & CEO, Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce
-
Brian Kemp, Governor, State of Georgia
-
Craig Menear, Chair, CEO & President, The Home Depot
-
Harold D. Melton, Chief Justice, Georgia Supreme Court
-
Butch Miller, President Pro Tem, Georgia Senate (R-District 49)
-
Hala Moddelmog, President & CEO, Metro Atlanta Chamber
-
Jere Morehead, President, University of Georgia
-
Charlotte Nash, Chair, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners
-
David Perdue, U.S. Senate
-
James Quincey, President & CEO, The Coca-Cola Co.
-
David Ralston, Speaker (R-District 7), Georgia House of Representatives
-
Michael Russell, CEO, H.J. Russell & Co.
-
Doug Shipman, President & CEO, Woodruff Arts Center
-
Nathaniel Smith, Founder & Chief Equity Officer, Partnership for Southern Equity
-
Claire E. Sterk, President, Emory University
-
Michael L. Thurmond, CEO, DeKalb County
-
John Watson, State Chair, Georgia Republican Party
-
Klaus Zellmer, President & CEO, Porsche Cars North America
Read more online:
http://www.georgiatrend.com/January-2019/100-Most-Influential-Georgians-of-2019-Propelling-Positive-Change/?fbclid=IwAR0UkPtIlYd32jIkBHFeO92p4ufeZHPhG0dBOycSPElqkufE__QVeu2QPUs
Jerry Gonzalez, Executive Director of GALEO & the GALEO Latino Community Development Fund biography is online here:
http://www.galeo.org/jerry-gonzalez-galeo-executive-director/
About GALEO
GALEO's mission is to increase civic engagement and leadership development of the Latino/Hispanic community across Georgia.
CORE BELIEFS: Inclusive, Non-Partisan, Diversity, Responsive
Website: http://www.galeo.org
