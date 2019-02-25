GAN Integrity : Names Neil Lustig Chief Executive Officer

GAN Integrity, pioneers of connected compliance and the only completely
integrated compliance solution for global businesses, announced today
that it has named Neil Lustig its new Chief Executive Officer.
Lustig will replace Thomas Sehested effective March 1, 2019, while
Sehested will remain an active member of the board of directors.
“2018 was a transformational year for GAN, with both record growth and
the closing of our Series B round of growth financing,” said Sehested.
“Neil brings a wealth of talent and experience that will enable us to
execute on our continued vision of Connected Compliance and take
advantage of our market-leading momentum and the incredible market
opportunities ahead.”
Lustig brings over 25 years of experience in the software, hardware, and
cloud technology industries and has held global leadership positions at
IBM, Ariba, and Vendavo. Most recently, he served as CEO of Salthru, a
New York-based technology company he successfully scaled and sold to
Campaign Monitor in December of ‘18. Mr. Lustig brings a unique
combination of strategic and operational acumen to GAN.
“When it came time to think about what was next for me, I knew I wanted
to join an organization with a strong product in an exciting market,”
said Lustig. But more importantly, I wanted to work with amazing people.
GAN checked every box and more. I am incredibly excited to become a part
of the GAN team during this fantastic period of growth and look to what
the future holds.”
About GAN Integrity
GAN Integrity is the industry’s only provider of a completely integrated
compliance solution for global businesses. GAN Integrity’s all-in-one
platform for compliance teams is the first of its kind, connecting all
aspects of a corporate compliance program into a single, cloud-based
solution. Today, many of the world's leading brands trust GAN’s
innovative software to help them better manage compliance. Led by a team
of technology and compliance experts, GAN has offices in New York,
Paris, London, Dubai, and Copenhagen. For more information, visit www.ganintegrity.com.
