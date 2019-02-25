Log in
GAN Integrity : Names Neil Lustig Chief Executive Officer

02/25/2019 | 09:31am EST

GAN Integrity, pioneers of connected compliance and the only completely integrated compliance solution for global businesses, announced today that it has named Neil Lustig its new Chief Executive Officer.

Lustig will replace Thomas Sehested effective March 1, 2019, while Sehested will remain an active member of the board of directors.

“2018 was a transformational year for GAN, with both record growth and the closing of our Series B round of growth financing,” said Sehested. “Neil brings a wealth of talent and experience that will enable us to execute on our continued vision of Connected Compliance and take advantage of our market-leading momentum and the incredible market opportunities ahead.”

Lustig brings over 25 years of experience in the software, hardware, and cloud technology industries and has held global leadership positions at IBM, Ariba, and Vendavo. Most recently, he served as CEO of Salthru, a New York-based technology company he successfully scaled and sold to Campaign Monitor in December of ‘18. Mr. Lustig brings a unique combination of strategic and operational acumen to GAN.

“When it came time to think about what was next for me, I knew I wanted to join an organization with a strong product in an exciting market,” said Lustig. But more importantly, I wanted to work with amazing people. GAN checked every box and more. I am incredibly excited to become a part of the GAN team during this fantastic period of growth and look to what the future holds.”

About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity is the industry’s only provider of a completely integrated compliance solution for global businesses. GAN Integrity’s all-in-one platform for compliance teams is the first of its kind, connecting all aspects of a corporate compliance program into a single, cloud-based solution. Today, many of the world's leading brands trust GAN’s innovative software to help them better manage compliance. Led by a team of technology and compliance experts, GAN has offices in New York, Paris, London, Dubai, and Copenhagen. For more information, visit www.ganintegrity.com.


