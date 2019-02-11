DGAP-News: GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Funds/Miscellaneous

GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Uwe Rathausky and J. Henrik Muhle named "Fund Manager of the Year 2019"



Aschaffenburg, 11/02/2019 - Dr. Uwe Rathausky and J. Henrik Muhle, directors and fund managers at GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, have been named "Fund Manager of the Year 2019" by the jury of Finanzen Verlag. The two value investment experts accepted the coveted "Golden Bull" award during a festive evening event attended by 500 guests in Munich. The prize was awarded for the 26th time this year and is considered the most important of its kind in the German fund industry. The decisive factor in the jury's decision was the consistent success story of the ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fund, designed and managed by Dr. Uwe Rathausky and J. Henrik Muhle. The fund celebrated its tenth anniversary only last December.

Dr. Uwe Rathausky comments: "We are very proud to have been selected by the respected jury of Finanzen Verlag for this special award. After ten years in the market, it represents a high point in our work. And, of course, it motivates us all the more and imposes greater responsibility on us to continue to deliver excellent performance for our investors in the future."

J. Henrik Muhle adds: "The economic and political challenges are likely to remain great in the coming years, but our value event strategy gives us the tools to invest successfully in any capital market environment in the long term, without causing sleepless nights. To be named 'Fund Manager of the Year' for our efforts is a great honour."

The value and event strategy of the global mixed fund (DE000A0X7541) uses equities, bonds and liquidity in a variable investment ratio to achieve equity-like returns over the long term with low volatility. Since the fund was launched at the end of 2008, Dr. Uwe Rathausky and J. Henrik Muhle have been guided by the value philosophy of legendary investor Warren Buffett, successfully supplementing it with an event component designed as an additional performance driver independent of the market. This approach has already been rewarded with top scores from Morningstar (5 stars), Euro Fondsnote (1) and Scope (A). The fund has been Lipper Leader twice (Total Return, Consistent Return) and has won several awards (e.g. Scope Award and Lipper Fund Awards). It received the "Globe d'argent de la Gestion" award in France for its stability in declining market phases. The fund's total assets under management across all unit classes amount to 2.6 billion euros.

Explaining the reasons for its choice of "Fund Manager of the Year", the jury praised in particular the fund's stable long-term performance and low volatility compared to rivals in the mixed funds segment. The fund has achieved a positive return in nine of the ten years since it was launched; only in the very difficult capital market year of 2018 did it post a bottom-line result close to zero. The fund's success is primarily attributable to the investment concept developed by Dr. Uwe Rathausky and J. Henrik Muhle. The team pursues a "unique mix" of a value strategy and an additional event selection that takes company-specific events into account. As the jury explained, this mix delivers both returns and stability, especially since the two fund managers allocate capital in a flexible manner between equities, bonds and liquidity depending on the market environment. "We want to be adequately rewarded for our investment risk and manage our exposure to the various asset classes accordingly," is how Dr. Uwe Rathausky describes the philosophy. "Seizing opportunities and minimising risks: this credo applies to us and our investors. We want to increase our capital, but at the same time be able to sleep at night."

Download link special print: Fund Manager of the Year 2019



About Dr. Uwe Rathausky and J. Henrik Muhle



Dr. Uwe Rathausky and J. Henrik Muhle have known each other since 1999 from their time together at asset manager DJE Kapital AG. Even then, they shared a passion for high-quality value investing.

Dr. Uwe Rathausky completed his studies at the University of Hohenheim in 2003, taking a degree in economics. He then worked as an audit manager at KPMG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in Stuttgart, where he dealt intensively with balance sheets and accounting. While working, Uwe Rathausky received his doctorate from the Chair of Accounting and Finance at the University of Hohenheim.

After completing his studies at the University of Hanover with a degree in economics and a period spent as a research assistant at the Chair of Controlling, J. Henrik Muhle joined ACATIS Investment KVG mbH as a fund manager in 2002. During this period he developed a close relationship with the current partner of GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, ACATIS Investment KVG mbH.

Since 2007, Dr. Uwe Rathausky and J. Henrik Muhle have been directors and shareholders of GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, which they founded in Aschaffenburg. Since December 2008, they have used their expertise to manage the ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fund, which they launched with their partners ACATIS Investment KVG mbH, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA and Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH. Since then, with their mixed fund they have aimed for a long-term, balanced asset allocation which they implement for their clients independently, transparently and with great passion.





