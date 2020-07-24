DGAP-News: GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Funds/Payout

GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft: Tranche C of the ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fund: Target distribution of 4 per cent per annum significantly surpassed



24.07.2020 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Tranche C of ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fund: Target distribution of 4% per annum significantly surpassed

- Quarterly payment of Tranche C launched on 10 July 2013 increased by 20% to EUR 15.00 per unit certificate

- Target distribution of 4% per annum significantly surpassed, at 4.4%

- A high volume of reserves allows stable distributions in the coming years

- Since its launch, ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fund has generated a return of 10% per annum with volatility of 10%

Aschaffenburg, 24/07/2020 - For Tranche C of the asset management balanced fund ACATIS GANÉ Value Event, the quarterly payment will be increased by 20% to EUR 15.00 per unit certificate. This means that the current interest return has reached its target distribution of 4%. The current interest return is 4.4% p.a. (as of: 22/07/2020).

Distributing Tranche C is intended for foundations and pension funds as well as for all investors who value stable distributions during the year. Income from Tranche C is distributed quarterly.

Comprising equities, bonds and liquidity in a variable investment ratio, the fund achieves equity-like returns over the long term with low volatility. The global balanced fund has achieved a gain of 207 percent since launch, corresponding to an average return of 10% p.a. The fund volume is 4,407 million euros. The fund recorded average volatility of only 10% over the entire term (as of: 22/07/2020).

Marcus Hüttinger, Capital Market Strategist of GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, comments: "For the quarter just ended, the distribution was raised for the fifteenth time, by a further 20% to EUR 15.00 per unit certificate. The target of continuously raising the current interest return to 4% per annum and at the same time building up high distribution reserves was significantly surpassed. The current interest return is 4.4% p.a. In the future, too, distributions during the year will not be reduced compared to the previous quarterly payment. It is expected to remain constant or be further increased if the fund maintains its positive price trend."

J. Henrik Muhle, managing director and of GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, adds: "The fund already has a distribution potential of around EUR 141 per unit certificate. Added to this are unrealised proceeds from securities transactions, which currently amount to a further EUR 162 per unit certificate. This established the foundation for a sustained success story for Tranche C. While many bond funds will be forced to reduce their distributions in the current low interest rate environment or pay distributions out of their assets, the growing distribution reserve will be fed by various sources of income such as dividends, interest and capital gains on equities and bonds."

Management company ACATIS Investment KVG mbH Fund management GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft (under the liability umbrella of BN & Partners Capital AG) Custodian bank Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA Service provider Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH ISIN Share class A: DE000A0X7541

Share class B: DE000AIC5DI3

Share class C: DE000AIT73W9

Share class D: DE000A2DR2M0

Share class X: DE000A2H7NC9

Share class E: DE000A2JQJ20

Share class Y: DE000A2PB531

Share class F: DE000A2P0U09 Fund volume EUR 4,407 million Minimum investment Share class A, B, C, X, Y and F: none

Share class D and E: EUR 50 million Running costs Share class A: 1.79%

Share class B: 1.39%

Share class C: 1.79%

Share class D: 1.02%

Share class X: 1.45%

Share class E: 1.01%

Share class Y: 1.48%

Share class F: N/A Subscription fee Share class A and C: up to 5%

Share class B and F: up to 4%

Share class D, X, E and Y: 0% Performance fee 20% of the performance exceeding 6% p.a., in the event of a new share value high (share class B, D, E and F: max. 2% p.a.)

Disclaimer

This document is a customer information ("CI") within the meaning of the German Securities Trading Act, the "CI" is addressed to natural persons and legal entities with their habitual residence or registered office in Germany and is used exclusively for information purposes. This "CI" cannot replace an individual investment- and investor-friendly advice and does not justify a contract or any other obligation or represents any kind of contractual offer. Furthermore, the contents do not constitute investment advice, an individual investment recommendation, an invitation to subscribe for securities or a declaration of intent or a request to conclude a contract for a transaction in financial instruments. Also, it was not written with the intention of providing legal or tax advice. The tax treatment of transactions depends on the personal circumstances of the respective customer and may be subject to future changes. The individual circumstances of the recipient (including the economic and financial situation) were not taken into account in the preparation of the "CI". An investment in mentioned financial instruments / investment strategy / financial service involves certain product specific risks - e.g. Market or industry risks and risk in currency, default, liquidity, interest rate and credit - and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, potential prospects should make an investment decision only after a detailed investment advisory session by a registered investment advisor and after consulting all available sources of information. For further information, please refer to the "Key Investor Information" and the securities prospectus: www.gane.de

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Recommendations and forecasts are non-binding value judgments about future events and may therefore prove to be inaccurate with respect to the future development of a product. The listed information refers exclusively to the time of the creation of this "CI", a guarantee for timeliness and continued correctness cannot be accepted. The above content reflects only the opinions of the author, a change of opinion is possible at any time, without it being published. The present "AI" is protected by copyright, any duplication and commercial use are not permitted. Date: 24/07/2020

Editor: GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, Weißenburger Str. 36, 63739 Aschaffenburg as a tied agent (section 2 (10) German Banking Act (KWG)) on behalf, in the name, for account and under the liability of the responsible legal entity BN & Partners Capital AG, Steinstrasse 33, 50374 Erftstadt. BN & Partners Capital AG has a corresponding license from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for the provision of investment advice in accordance with section 1 (1a) No. 1a KWG and the investment brokerage to section 1 (1a) No. 1 KWG.

- END -

You can find detailed information at www.gane.de