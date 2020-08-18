GBT'S ONE22ONE Redefines Office Product With Virus Mitigation Features

GBT Realty Corporation, a leading national commercial development and investment company headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., makes shift during pre-development to adopt market-redefining health and safety features for its Class AA office tower known as ONE22ONE in downtown Nashville.

ONE22ONE is designed from the ground up for a post-COVID-19 environment with considerations made at every level to mitigate the spread of viruses of any kind.

States George Tomlin, president, CEO of GBT Realty, “Direct collaboration and personal connectivity with peers cannot be replicated in an online environment. To maintain a successful business dynamic, companies considering leasing or renewing office space over the next few years will increasingly seek to relocate to a building with advanced health and safety features.”

Continues Tomlin, “ONE22ONE began construction months after the pandemic began, which affords us the distinct design advantage of implementing cutting edge and comprehensive health-first features from the ground up.”

GBT tasked ONE22ONE architect Gresham Smith to rewrite what is possible in the Nashville’s office market through iconic design, premium amenities and a people-focused atmosphere. Adding further health and safety measures is a natural extension of those original efforts to ensure the 356,000-sq.ft. office tower not only stands-out, but also redefines the office product.

ONE22ONE health safety features:

Ventilation systems designed to meet CDC and ASHRAE’s latest recommendations addressing infectious aerosols.

designed to meet CDC and ASHRAE’s latest recommendations addressing infectious aerosols. HVAC enables each floor to operate independently from others, eliminating sharing of air supply or return air between floors or tenants.

enables each floor to operate independently from others, eliminating sharing of air supply or return air between floors or tenants. Thermal scanning in the lobby to identify individuals with excessive temperatures upon entry.

in the lobby to identify individuals with excessive temperatures upon entry. UV lights installed at discharge of cooling coils to reduce microbial growth in all common areas.

installed at discharge of cooling coils to reduce microbial growth in all common areas. Elevator controls through destination dispatch, a smart system that allows the concierge to isolate visitors from tenants and direct people to a specific elevator based on destination; reduces overcrowded elevators, minimizes crowds awaiting elevator access, eliminates in-cabin controls.

through destination dispatch, a smart system that allows the concierge to isolate visitors from tenants and direct people to a specific elevator based on destination; reduces overcrowded elevators, minimizes crowds awaiting elevator access, eliminates in-cabin controls. Near touchless building access and features to minimize cross contamination: hands-free faucets, soap dispensers, toe pulls on doors, motion-activated lights.

and features to minimize cross contamination: hands-free faucets, soap dispensers, toe pulls on doors, motion-activated lights. Mobile app provides touchless access to parking, elevators, doors.

provides touchless access to parking, elevators, doors. Pursuit of The International WELL Building Institute’s WELL v2

WiredScore global technology certification gives tenants assurance of the design intent and the necessary digital infrastructure to power a touchless experience.

gives tenants assurance of the design intent and the necessary digital infrastructure to power a touchless experience. 24-hour concierge service monitors social controls staggering arrival and departure times, use of common spaces, social distancing and common area traffic patterns.

service monitors social controls staggering arrival and departure times, use of common spaces, social distancing and common area traffic patterns. Comprehensive emergency response plan addresses infectious disease protocols including more substantial air ventilation filters, enhanced fresh air flushing, increased janitorial services.

addresses infectious disease protocols including more substantial air ventilation filters, enhanced fresh air flushing, increased janitorial services. Enhanced cleaning protocols follow governmental recommendations for products, frequency and scope for all common areas and amenities.

About GBT Realty Corporation

Founded in 1987, GBT Realty Corporation develops retail and mixed-use developments throughout the United States from its headquarters in Brentwood, Tenn. GBT has been involved with the development, construction, leasing and management of over $7 billion of real estate totaling 37 million square feet of grocery-anchored, neighborhood and single-tenant retail; regional power centers; and mixed-use developments in 27 states. Currently, the company has over $1 billion of commercial development totaling five million square feet in the pipeline or under construction by its shopping center, net lease and diversified development divisions. For more information visit gbtrealty.com.

