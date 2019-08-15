GBT Technologies Inc. Sees the Vision in Utilizing Costa Rica's Technology Hub for its AI Technology

Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - Investorideas.com (https://www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you a special edition of The AI Eye - watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence- featuring exclusive Q&A interviews with Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GOPHD), and Salomon Ocon, CEO of GBT, Costa Rica.

Q&A Interviews

Dr. Rittman, CTO



Q: Investorideas.com

Danny, your company just announced that it is now testing the Avant! AI Virtual Agent through GBT Technologies, S.A., a Costa Rica company. Can you explain to investors and readers that aren't familiar with your company, what Avant! AI is, the current status, and what you hope to achieve with this new phase of development?



A: Dr. Rittman, CTO

Avant! AI is an Artificial Intelligence system, neural network-based, that is targeted to manage and supervise Gopher's technologies, although it can be deployed and implemented in other systems as self-learning management layer.

Back in 2018, as a courtesy to the public, we launched a question-answering interface with Avant!, which is capable of answering general knowledge questions whereby information is extracted from the Internet and additional resources. Questions can be posted in natural language to Avant!, which unlike traditional search engines, will synthesize and summarize the best available information about a topic, rather than giving a list of sites.



Q: Investorideas.com

You mention an initial launch to familiarize the public with Avant! AI. What are some of the more complex solutions that Avant! will be able to address in the future?



A: Dr. Rittman, CTO

Avant! can provide context to the vast volume of unstructured data in our world today, enhancing human and machine capability. It can respond to highly complex situations and quickly provide a wide range of potential responses and recommendations which are backed by the evidence it has analyzed. Avant! is based on advanced reasoning and learning systems. Avant! AI technologies include deep learning and neural networks to "think" like a human would do.



We are now completing an Avant! branch to perform as a multipurpose expert agent. Avant! learns data and is able to perform as an expert in the domain. For example, Avant! can be fed medicine knowledge and then is able to identify symptoms and provide a diagnostic. Another example is to perform as a customer service agent for businesses. Due to recent interest in Avant! learning and training capabilities, we are researching another implementation of its features which is images analytics. Avant! could potentially analyze X-Ray, ultrasound and other formats of medical imaging and will be able to point to potential issues for further doctor's examination.

The system was developed by our research team and now will be transferred to, and tested by, GBT Costa Rica.







Salomon Ocon, CEO of GBT, Costa Rica.



Q: Investorideas.com

Can you discuss the recent transaction and how you see synergies with the two companies rolling out the current technology pipeline?

A: Salomon Ocon, CEO of GBT, Costa Rica.



I'm very excited to seize this opportunity to collaborate further together with GBT Technologies and get really in depth, as we have had the chance to be in "talks" and technology review for more than a year now. GBT Technologies Costa Rica started seeing potential synergies between the Companies in August 2018, then by meeting again at Gopher's participation from its Chairman, CTO and 2 consultants in the Futurist Conference in Canada.



We take pride in the work we've done in a very short span. GBT Costa Rica has experience in building fintech applications for banks, high performance exchange platforms, blockchain based-digital asset wallets and smart contracts, world class aggregation, and e-commerce platforms. GBT Costa Rica built the Avant! AI mobile applications (iOS and Android) for Gopher.



Both companies will be working on plans to potentially expand our geographic coverage of our financial services. GBT USA currently addresses the United States market through its ECS Prepaid terminals and software in roughly 9,000 retail locations. Working with GBT Costa Rica, GBT Technologies is planning to enhance its offerings and potentially address new growing vertical and geographic markets and products, including potentially via blockchain technology.



We also look forward to the possibility for our technology center to build on GBT USA's wireless mesh network technology using GBT Costa Rica software development abilities. The companies intend as business partners to pursue new markets such as government (both civilian and military); emergency services; air and space-based systems for unmanned vehicles including drones, aircraft and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites, which in itself could potentially form a high-performance global wireless mesh network.

GBT Technologies Costa Rica can give GBT USA access to broader technologies and markets, especially in Latin America and a development team to enhance GBT USA own resources.





About GBT Technologies Inc. (formerly Gopher Protocol, Inc.)

GBT Technologies Inc. (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT's system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT TECHNOLOGIES, S.A

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications. https://aggregator.genesisexchange.io/ (Beta Version)

