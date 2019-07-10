GCC Announces 2Q 2019 Conference Call Details

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its second quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended June 31, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, July 23 after market close.



The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing (888) 394 8218 or +1 (323) 794 2588 for international calls. The conference ID is 1757641.

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until July 31 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 1757641. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two weeks later.

The listen-only webcast and replay will also be available in the following link .

For further information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Ricardo Martinez

+52 (614) 442 3176

+ 1 (303) 739 5943

rmartinezg@gcc.com

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.