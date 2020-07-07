Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GCC Announces Q2 2020 Conference Call Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, will be released on Tuesday, July 28 after market close.

The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 394 8218 or +1 (323) 794 2588 for international calls. The conference ID is 7208719.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available via the following link.

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until August 5 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing +1 (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 7208719. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two days later.

For more information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations
Ricardo Martinez, IRC
+52 (614) 442 3176
USA + 1 (303) 739 5943
rmartinezg@gcc.com

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pAircraft lessor Avolon cancels 27 Boeing 737 MAX jets
RE
03:01pLIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE & WEBINAR : Cannabis & CBD Biopharma Industry Companies Present July 9th
PR
03:01pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Global Formic Acid Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Formic Acid as a Preservative to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pDr. Leslie Fish, of Chandler, Arizona, Becomes the World's Most Experienced Dental Robotics Surgeon
GL
03:01pARM : Intends to Strengthen Focus on Core Semiconductor IP Business Growth
BU
02:56pEvolus Down 31% on Non-Binding Initial ITC Decision in Allergan Dispute
DJ
02:54pKL INVESTOR LAWSUIT ANNOUNCEMENT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
BU
02:53pRENREN : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
02:50pAROUNDTOWN : notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
02:50pTRATON SE : Three Board of Management members leaving the Board of Management of TRATON SE
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2WIRECARD AG : Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers
3BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, kee..
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
5BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group