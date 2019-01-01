Log in
GCC Global Announces Appointment of New Director

01/01/2019

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2018) - GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Qianying Zhou to its Board of Directors effective today. Ms. Zhou has over ten years of working experience in financial services. Ms. Zhou is currently holding a Senior Account Manager position with Business Development Bank of Canada and provides financing and advisory services to technology companies in the west coast of Canada. Between 2015 and 2017, Ms. Zhou worked with PricewaterhouseCooper LLP as Corporate Finance Manager. From July 2014 to September 2015, Ms. Zhou worked with London Life-Great-west Lifeco Inc as Financial Security Advisor. From 2008 to 2012, Ms. Zhou worked with Royal Bank of Canada as Senior Account Manager. Ms. Zhou holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver British Columbia and she is also a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) charter holder.

About GCC Global Capital Corporation

GCC Global Capital Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer. The Company focuses on Real Estate, Natural Resources and High-Tech industries.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact Andrew Liu, Chief Financial Officer at (778) 389-9960.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
