Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GCC Global Capital Corporation Announces Resignation of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:25pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2018) - GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Michael G. Wang from his position as Director of the Company. Mr. Wang informed the Board of his decision to step down to pursue other business opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Wang for his outstanding work for the Company and offer our best wishes for his future success.

About GCC Global Capital Corporation

GCC Global Capital Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer. The Company focuses on Real Estate, Natural Resources and High Tech industries.

For further information, please contact Andrew Liu, Chief Financial Officer at (778) 389-9960.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16pC SPIRE : Tech Movement, educators launch Software Development Pathway in select schools
PR
08:15pIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pretium Resources Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
08:14pJPMORGAN CHASE BANK : Announces Initial Exchange Price for the Cash-Settled Exchangeable Bonds into Dufry Due 2021
BU
08:13pSHW AG : Outlook for the fiscal year 2019 determined by a slower ramp-up of Chinese activities and the transition to WLTP
PU
08:13pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08:13pCouncil for Citizens Against Government Waste Endorses Initiative 1634, Prohibiting Local Taxes on Groceries
BU
08:10pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10pECHOSENS OBSERVES OCTOBER 2018 LIVER CANCER AWARENESS MONTH : Know Your Risk for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease – A Looming National Epidemic
BU
08:08pTRANSAT A T : 2018-10-17 — Media Avisory - Transat celebrate its leadership in sustainable development
PU
08:08pAMPLITUDE SURGICAL &NDASH; 2017-18 ANNUAL RESULTS : sales of over 100 million, up +8% like-for-like, and solid EBITDA growth of +17%
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
3AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
4FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.