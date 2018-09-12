GCC Joins the Mexican Stock Exchange’s Benchmark S&P/BMV IPC Index

CHIHUAHUA, CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), informs the investing public that its shares have been included in the benchmark S&P/BMV IPC index of Mexican stocks, which seeks to measure the performance of the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.



The new index composition will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 24, 2018. Additional information may be obtained from the Mexican Stock Exchange ( www.bmv.com.mx ) and S&P Dow Jones Indices ( www.spdji.com ).

In June 2018, GCC was also included in the MSCI family of indices.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.4 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

