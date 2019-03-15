Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GCC Notice Regarding Large Volume of Shares Traded Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V., or GCC, (BMV: GCC*), informs the financial community that the Company has no information related to the large volume of GCC shares traded today other than the effects of GCC’s recent inclusion within the FTSE index. The FTSE reviewed the index components today, for the first time in 2019.

In the event that additional information becomes available, this will be released immediately to the investing public by the same means and as established by the regulatory framework of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange).

This clarification follows the Bolsa’s requirements, based on Article 106 of the Securities Market Law, as well as Article 50 of the Sole Issuer Circular and the provisions 4.046.00 and 4.047.00 of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Internal Regulations.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; pricing, business strategy, and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations:  
  
Ricardo Martinez
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
rmartinezg@gcc.com		 

GCC med resol logo only.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10pTESLA : Model Y Unveiled With Starting Price Tag Of $39,000
AQ
11:09pBOEING : 737 MAX software patch expected before end-March - sources
RE
11:07pIN THE BOARDROOM WITH THE OBI OF ONITSHA : 7 Habits of an effective board leader
AQ
11:04pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against United Microelectronics Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:53pKRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
BU
10:53pCBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation - CBS
BU
10:52pCONAGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
BU
10:52pDIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO
BU
10:52pUNITEDHEALTH GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated - UNH
BU
10:51pBRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. - BPI
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airlines fear long grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets after Ethiopian crash
3CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : A Cognitive Future
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : How The World's Air Safety Leader Finished Last
5PARETEUM CORP : PARETEUM : Webcast of Pareteum Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.