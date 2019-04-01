GCC Statement Regarding the Recognition of the Damages Award

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V., “GCC”, or “Company”, (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced that on March 25, 2019, the US District Court of Colorado issued a decision confirming the Damages Award dated April 15, 2015, awarded Compania de Inversiones Mercantiles S.A. $36.1 million in damages and expenses, plus interest. The decision of the District Court is a U.S. judgment.



GCC continues to refute the aforementioned resolution as the resolution does not recognize the previous determinations of the Bolivian courts that considers the Liability Award null and in favor of GCC, furthermore because it overlooks the fact that there are ongoing annulment proceedings in Bolivia that could conclusively annul the Damages Award.

The Company has the right to appeal the decision made by the District Court of Colorado within 30 days and GCC is evaluating other possible courses of action in defense of its interests.

Additionally, GCC will continue to litigate the annulment proceedings in Bolivia, the result of which could lead to reconsideration or reversal of the decision of the District Court of Colorado.

