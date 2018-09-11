Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GCS: SRG Global Implementation of Scheme of Arrange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 04:32am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

11 September 2018

SRG GLOBAL IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Global Construction Services Limited (ASX:GCS) ("GCS") is pleased to announce the SRG Global Merger of Equals, to create a leading global Specialist Engineering, Construction and Maintenance group, was implemented today.

SRG Global is the proposed new name for GCS, subject to approval at the next Annual General Meeting.

GCS has acquired 100% of the ordinary shares in SRG. SRG shareholders on the share register on the Scheme Record Date (5pm Perth time on 4 September 2018) today received 2.479 new GCS shares for each SRG share they held.

Peter McMorrow (Non-Executive Deputy Chairman), David Macgeorge (Managing Director), Peter Brecht (Non-Executive Director) and Michael Atkins (Non-Executive Director) were appointed to the Board of Directors of GCS with effect from today. Enzo Gullotti has been appointed as Executive Director (previously Managing Director). George Chiari (Executive Director) resigned from the Board of Directors of GCS with effect from today, however will continue to work for the Group.

Peter Wade, who remains as Non-Executive Chairman commented "I would like to personally thank George Chiari for his outstanding service on the GCS Board. George has played a significant role over the years and I look forward to continuing to work with him as we continue to grow in this next stage as SRG Global."

David Macgeorge, Managing Director commented "I am pleased we are now coming together as SRG Global and I am looking forward to working together with the Board and all our people in building an exciting future for our company and our shareholders".

Roger Lee was appointed and Nigel Land resigned as Company Secretary of GCS with effect from today. The company confirms Mr Roger Lee and Mr Paul Hegarty are appointed for purposes of Listing Rule 12.6 and are responsible for communications between the company and ASX in relation to listing rule matters.

The contact details of GCS have changed to:

  • Registered address: Level 1, 338 Barker Road, Subiaco WA, 6008

  • Phone number: +61 8 9267 5400

  • Website: srgglobal.com.au

Set out below are the key terms of employment of Mr David Macgeorge.

KEY TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT OF MANAGING DIRECTOR

The appointment of David Macgeorge as Managing Director is effective 11 September 2018. Mr Macgeorge will receive Total Fixed Remuneration ('TFR') of $850,000 inclusive of superannuation and benefits.

Mr Macgeorge will participate in the Company's Short Term Incentive Plan (STIP). If pre-determined threshold targets relating to Net Profit Before Tax (NPBT) are achieved, he will receive between 40% and 80% of his TFR in cash payments under the STIP. Additional stretch targets will be set which may increase STIP payments to 100% of TFR. The threshold targets and stretch targets will be determined following the formalisation of the combined entity's budget.

A Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) is proposed to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting in November 2018. Mr Macgeorge will participate in the LTIP subject to relevant shareholder approvals.

ABOUT SRG GLOBAL

SRG Global is a specialist engineering, construction and maintenance group. Our vision is 'making the complex simple' across the entire asset lifecycle of engineer, construct and sustain.

2

Disclaimer

SRG Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:42aSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : NZX Letter - Issue of restricted Share Rights FY18 STI Plan
PU
05:37aSM PRIME : opens SM City Legazpi in Albay
PU
05:37aRESOURCE GENERATION : Gold Dividend Letter to Shareholders
PU
05:33aJ C PENNEY : It's been mostly empty for 30 years. Now a key Bellingham building may be transformed.
AQ
05:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Judicial Management Applications Hearing Announcement
PU
05:28aCHINA WILL BUY 7,690 NEW AIRPLANES OVER NEXT 20 YEARS : Boeing
RE
05:23aUPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks advance in morning on robust U.S. technology shares
AQ
05:22aINFRATIL : Tilt Renewables Support Agreement Dundonnell Wind Farm
PU
05:19aFUNKO : Fracas over Funko Pop toy outside Flagler Target leads to arrest
AQ
05:17aHITACHI : Hosts "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2018 TOKYO"
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
2AMAZON.COM : Snap chief strategy officer leaves in latest executive departure
3Slim's America Movil challenges Pemex contract awarded to Televisa group
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS : sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
5BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. : BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE : DIRTT Names Kevin O’Meara as Chief Executive Officer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.